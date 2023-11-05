NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The pet care market is set to increase by 72.82 billion US dollars From 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress CAGR of 6% During the forecast period. The report presents the latest analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing popularity of customization in pet care products is an emerging trend in the development of the pet care market. Customers are attracted to the variety of pet care products that market competitors are developing and most businesses allow customers to customize their pet care products. The design, color, size, raw material, style and size can be changed according to the needs of pet owners. Features such as unique décor and bedding, portability, personalized accessories, built-in storage spaces, food and beverage holders, seating arrangements, types of raw materials and other attractive features can be added to meet the unique needs of each customer in the global market. Are. , Therefore, such emerging trends propel the growth of the pet care products market during the forecast period. , Here is a special report that talks about the market scenarios with the historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download sample reports in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Care Market 2023-2027

Pet Care Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

key drivers

The market is driven by increasing pet ownership. This is due to the fact that recently more people are choosing to keep pets for various reasons. As the number of pet owners increases, so does the demand for pet care goods and services. Pets receive the same care and respect as people and are treated like family members. To ensure that their pets are well taken care of, pet owners are willing to spend more on pet care goods and services. The pet care market is expected to continue expanding as a result of this trend, which is projected to continue. Therefore, such factors have led to increased demand for pet care products and services, which is expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

key challenges

Increasing competition for pet care products globally is a major challenge that may hinder the growth of the market.

The global market is highly competitive with a large number of players offering a wide variety of goods and services.

The growth of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for new players to enter the market and compete with established brands.

This is the main factor promoting increasing competition in the global market. The growth of online marketplaces has resulted in businesses having to compete not only with local retailers but also with international players with significant resources and economies of scale.

Therefore, such challenges hinder the growth of the pet care market during the forecast period.

Pet Care Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This pet care market report comprehensively provides market segmentation by application (dogs, cats and others), product (food, accessories and grooming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America). Covers.

Increase in market share by dog block will be critical to the overall market growth during the forecast period. Dogs make up a significant portion of the global pet care market that is currently experiencing growth. The businesses cater to a variety of dog-related categories, including food, grooming, health care and accessories. Additionally, dogs are believed to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, encourage activity and enhance heart health and parents often use them to teach their children responsibility, the value of kindness and the importance of sharing. They keep dogs as pets. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow with the increase in demand for pet dogs in the global market during the forecast period.

