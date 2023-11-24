The penalties of motherhood exposed: From colleagues comparing pregnant colleagues to broken race cars to senior women ‘betraying’ other mothers

When Alicia Iveson joined the ad agency world, she thought she was going to enjoy the young, progressive culture it is famous for. “I encountered exactly the opposite behavior – completely archaic behavior.”

When Iveson quickly left the office to pick up her child from nursery she felt a sense of judgment (along with actual “eye rolls”) coming from her coworkers. She also recalls being forced to attend regular team calls at her child’s bath time to avoid being ‘named and shamed’ for missing her child’s time.

“I wasn’t able to spend any quality time with my son because I always felt guilty,” she says, adding that the juggling act of motherhood and the demands of her employer eventually led her to ditch the laptop in the bathroom.

“I was never in a position to have my son actually actively turn off my laptop or ask me to turn off the phone,” she adds. “When he was only two or three years old, “We’re starting to notice this, so it’s very scary.”

That’s when Iveson knew enough was enough. According to the equal rights charity Fawcett Society, she is one of a quarter of a million working mothers in the UK alone who have left their jobs because of “outdated and toxic attitudes towards motherhood”.

This phenomenon is called maternity penalty Due to which women are wrongly determined as less aspirational due to their maternal status and are overlooked for promotion.

Ultimately this forces many working mothers to choose between being relegated to low-paying jobs with little opportunity for growth or leaving the workforce altogether.

The Fawcett Society found that on average, this bias resulted in mothers with two children earning 26% less than women with no children. Fathers, on the other hand, see an increase in their earnings.

Sadly but not surprisingly, the issue extends beyond British soil: women around the world from France to the United States and Hong Kong have spoken out Luck She was asked to hide her baby bump from investors, pressured to come back to the office immediately after giving birth and even outright told that “moms don’t succeed here”.

Women beware of warning signs

Simply hinting that you’ll have kids one day is enough to commit you to the “mom track.” Lawyer turned social worker Lauren Tettenbaum told LuckSaying that mothers are “aware of the motherhood penalty” even before they become mothers.

“They are afraid to inquire about parental leave policies at a company in the US. They’re afraid to ask about child care benefits when they’re interviewing for a role,” says Tettenbaum. “It’s an untold secret that if they ask about it, even if they know the information If they are asking, they will be discriminated against.”

Iveson says she saw warning signs of a toxic attitude toward motherhood even before her child was born. She recalls a co-worker watching in horror as she slowly slowed down as her pregnancy progressed.

“He said after one meeting that it was like watching his favorite race car break down,” she says.

Meanwhile, 40 workers on a team call where a senior leader was mocking a working mother’s phased return and calling her “effectively f–king pointless” displayed a similar, undesirable attitude.

Valerie Mocker, of career consultancy Wingwoman, believes that even the slightest whiff of outdated attitudes towards working mothers is enough to cause women to leave an organization – whether they have children or not.

“Businesses wonder why we don’t have more women at the top? Why do women feel left out? One of the reasons I see the leaky pipeline on a daily basis is the motherhood penalty women face,” warns Mocker.

Pandemic gains are in danger of being wiped out

The world of work has changed – or at least, many would hope it will. Women are rising to the top ranks of companies, and the pandemic has given people an insight into what it’s like to juggle childcare and work while nurseries and schools are closed.

“We’ve learned a lot of things from this about the need for flexibility, especially about the fact that you can still work, but it doesn’t have to be within the framework of a nine-to-five,” Iveson said. They say.

Sara Madera, a certified career coach who works with working moms, says the inevitability of a return to the office is a major concern among “almost 100%” of her clients.

Madera adds, “Not having to travel has helped moms feel like they’re on top of it — whether it’s small tasks at home or being available — and feel more successful.” “So the thought of losing him is really scary.”

Working mothers already have limited career options due to the lack of flexibility everywhere; According to Fawcett’s research, more than a third of mothers could advance their careers but remain stuck in their current job due to lack of flexibility.

As companies seek to return workers to the office, working mothers (who are often low-earning parents) will have to disproportionately consider whether they can afford to pay more for child care — or You may take a step back in your career.

Also, although much of the angst about offices is a return to traditional times Often directed at male owners of a certain generation, in Iveson’s experience “women who did not have children” were almost equally to blame.

“His strongest point of view about it was that it needed to be a little bit more of a level playing field, almost like ‘why should you be treated special because you have a childlike mentality.’

She says women with “alpha” personalities are making it to the top in a corporate world built by and for men — and even companies that are led by female leaders are more open to women with children. Are not inherently inclusive.

“Even with women who have had children because they have that disgusting mentality of, ‘I’ve been through this, it was really crappy, and I’ve never seen my child, it’s just the way it is and I too. That’s what I’m going to demand of you,” agrees Tettenbaum.

Working moms are turning to entrepreneurship

Despite the perception that pregnant women and mothers are less interested in career progression, Fawcett’s research found that most working mothers remain just as ambitious after having a baby – and almost half of mothers become more ambitious.

Perhaps this explains why, in response to having their career aspirations ignored, working mothers are taking matters into their own hands – and becoming their own bosses.

Now, Iveson is co-founder and CEO at Hijinx Collective, an advertising agency with YouTube and the Royal Navy among its clients. “There’s more fire in my belly than ever, not only because I’m not doing this for myself, but it’s for me and my son,” she says.

Meanwhile, Tettenbaum, Madera and Mocker all claim they have gone into self-employment as a direct result of the motherhood penalty. While research shows “mompreneurs” are on the rise, the pandemic has highlighted to many women just how much they can do with control over their schedules.

Running your own business is by no means an easy feat – but for women Luck Speaking to, it enables them to be more present in both the proverbial boardroom and the playroom.

“Not everyone can leave the corporate workforce and become an entrepreneur. But I will say that, once I did that, that’s what I was looking for in terms of flexibility and actually acting like an adult – and I mean not being on someone’s schedule and having a Being childish about signing in at certain times. “Time—the deal was sealed,” says Tettenbaum.

“There are still times when I have to work in the evening but that’s okay. I can take the afternoon off and spend time with my kids when they get home from school,” Madera says. “I don’t have to ask anyone to do it and not have to get that approval or feel like I’m asking for too much — I own it.”

