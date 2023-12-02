The PC market is finally growing again, projected to see 8% growth in shipments in 2024

A report from Canalys predicts that a nearly two-year decline in PC shipments will finally end in the fourth quarter of this year, with an estimated 5% growth. Even more growth is expected next year, which will see 8% more PC shipments than in 2023. Canalys expects this growth to be driven by the growing interest in AI and the advent of ARM-equipped PCs.

(Image credit: Canalys)

After reaching a high peak in 2021, PC sales have declined significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canalys expects the final number of PC shipments this year to be lower than in 2019, wiping out all the gains made in 2020 and 2021. However, Canalys estimates that the PC market will reach approximately 2019 shipment levels in 2024, and then 2020 levels by 2026.

A key assumption of this forecast is that new AI software and hardware will reignite consumer interest in PCs. Canalys estimates that 19% of all PCs shipped in 2024 will be AI-powered PCs, a figure that includes M-series Macs and possibly PCs equipped with Ryzen 7000 or some of Intel’s latest CPUs like Meteor Lake.

PCs with ARM chips are also expected to play an important role in the recovery of the PC market. Although Apple’s M CPUs use ARM architecture, Canalys pointed to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite CPUs as the primary driver of ARM-based PC growth. The firm previously predicted that ARM chips would capture 30% of the PC market by 2026.

Of course, the health of the global economy is probably the biggest factor in whether consumers buy a PC. The decline in shipments in 2022 and 2023 was mainly due to potential buyers becoming more frugal with their money. The report only touches on this and mentions only that “a macroeconomic environment is improving.” Assuming this economic recovery continues through 2024, it could carry the PC market along.

Source: www.tomshardware.com