The path of inflation will drive the stock market next year. Here's a playbook.

New data came out of the UK on Wednesday morning, which showed prices falling more than expected, evidence that a global deflationary trend is underway.

How far and how long inflation will last is the key question for a booming stock market in 2023, with the S&P 500 SPX rising 24%.

Analysts at 22V Research, led by Denis Debusschere, have put together a playbook on how the market will react. He noted that the Fed expects core PCE – 3.5% year over year through October, with new data due Friday – to fall to 2.4% by the end of 2024.

In the first scenario, growth remains above the 2% trend, wages take longer to decline and core PCE is slightly above 2.4%, but not above 2.75%.

In that setup, the Fed would still cut rates, perhaps not by three or four times as much, though, says 22V. This will boost deep cyclicals – energy, materials, industrials – or make them harder to short, and will also make it harder to short the US dollar or bet on a decline in US Treasury yields, they say.

The second scenario would see core inflation above 3% – Treasury yields and the US dollar DXY would move higher, and risk-off factors would benefit, he estimates.

Under the third scenario, inflation would reach 2.4% before the end of 2024. This would mean four to five Fed rate cuts, more downside risks to the dollar and Treasury yields, and further easing of financial conditions.

“Assuming we get below 2.4% on core PCE without a rise in the unemployment rate, stocks are expected to perform very well,” he says.

However, the broader message of 22V is that companies that have lagged behind, such as small caps, should continue to move forward.

“At the end of the year we are not concerned about the sharp decline, but about the VIX VIX

Sub-13, credit spreads in their 18th% tile (very tight), S&P [price/earnings] At over 19.5x, and investor sentiment (AAII) in its 98th percentile, scope for further S&P gains is narrowing. Internal rotation remains a better way to play for year-end profits,” Debusschere and team said.

Reading: This is a good time to invest in bond funds. A manager has an edge over his or her biggest competitors.

market

Stock futures ES00 YM00 NQ00 are headed south, bond yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y BX:TMUBMUSD02Y are falling and UK yields BX:TMBMKGB-10Y are being watched as inflation for that country comes in higher than forecast. There has been a sharp decline. The pound GBPUSD is having an impact on that. Brent crude BRN00 is back above $80 a barrel, with traders keeping an eye on disruption in the Red Sea.

key asset performance Last 5d 1m YTD 1 year S&P 500 4,768.37 2.68% 5.07% 24.19% 24.77% nasdaq composite 15,003.22 3.23% 5.66% 43.35% 42.25% 10 year treasure 3.911 -11.43 -50.14 3.11 23.75 Sleep 2,053.40 0.50% 3.11% 12.20% 12.57% Oil 74.43 6.53% -3.11% -7.55% -5.09% Data: MarketWatch. Changes in Treasury yields are expressed in basis points.

buzz

FedEx stock FDX is falling after the package-delivery giant cut its full-year sales forecast due to concerns about lower holiday shipping demand.

General Mills stock is down due to declining GIS revenue and a subdued outlook for the consumer-foods company.

Tesla TSLA has reportedly told some employees that it will not give merit stock awards this year.

Reading: Investor calling for year-end stock rally says ‘Magnificent 7’ could remain leader in 2024

Alibaba Baba CEO Eddie Wu will take over the Chinese internet conglomerate’s e-commerce business.

The NYSE is suspending Farfetch shares FTCH on a liquidation warning.

US current account data for the third quarter is due at 8:30 am, current home sales and consumer confidence are expected at 10 am

The divided Colorado Supreme Court has blocked former President Donald Trump from voting in the state’s presidential primary, citing the insurrection clause. Trump’s lawyers say they will appeal.

best of the web

Hedge fund traders are betting big on bonds

Shipping attacks in the Red Sea could undermine the prevailing New Year theme in financial markets

Cubicles are making a comeback.

chart

Three years later, with many commodity prices at decade highs, the commodity bull supercycle has slowed, but John LaForge, head of global real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, says investors should not abandon the asset class. Needed

He provides the following chart:

“These longer cycles typically experience a period of consolidation as persistently rising prices lead to excess supply or slowing demand, and are often followed by a repeat of the bullish super-cycle,” LaForge told clients. Any pullback is a buying opportunity, and while he likes energy and precious metals, he suggests investors stay diversified and not stick to just one part of the sector.

top ticker

These were the most searched stock market tickers on MarketWatch as of 6am:

random reads

The woman gets potatoes as a bonus – and she is taxed.

Microsculptor’s nativity scene features an eyelid.

What you need to know starts early and will be updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered to your email box once. The emailed version will be sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Source: www.marketwatch.com