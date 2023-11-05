The patchwork of rules and regulations for AI won't cut it

This year has proven to be a turning point for artificial intelligence. Advanced AI tools are writing poetry, diagnosing diseases, and maybe even getting us closer to a clean energy future. At the same time, we face new questions about how to responsibly develop and deploy these tools.

The past two weeks have been a milestone in the young history of AI governance – a moment of constitutional building. The G7 just released an international code of conduct for responsible AI; The United Nations announces its AI advisory group; The US Senate continued its “AI Insight Forum”, the Biden administration’s executive order directing federal agencies to use AI systems and develop AI benchmarks; And the UK is currently hosting an international summit on AI safety.

As a result, we are beginning to see the emerging outlines of an international framework for responsible AI innovation.

This is also a good thing, because while the latest advances in AI are triumphs of scientific innovation, there is no doubt that we need smart, well-crafted international regulation and industry standards to ensure everyone benefits from AI. .

If we do not create such a framework, there is a real risk of a fragmented regulatory environment that delays access to important products, makes life harder for start-ups, slowing the global development of powerful new technologies. And weakens those responsible. Development efforts. We have seen this before with privacy, where a patchwork of rules and regulations have provided unequal protection to people Depending on where they live, and made it difficult for small businesses to deal with conflicting laws.

To avoid these missteps, we first need a regulatory framework that can promote policy alignment for technology worldwide. We must continue to advocate democratic values ​​and openness in the governance of these instruments. And at the national level, sectoral regulators from banking to healthcare will need to develop their expertise and assess what and where there may be gaps in existing laws. There is no one-size-fits-all regulation for general purpose technology, we have an engine department, or a single law that regulates all uses of electricity. Every agency will need to become an AI agency, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US could be at the center of a hub-and-spoke model that provides a coherent, practical approach to AI governance.

Second, public-private partnerships, regulators and industry bodies will need to be technologically informed and skilled, promoting research on where AI is going and filling gaps where regulation is still evolving . It will also be essential to foster alignment on industry best practices, even though many companies have already made commitments to pursuing AI responsibly.

For example, Google was one of the first to release a detailed set of principles in 2018, along with an internal governance framework and annual progress reports. The development of cross-industry bodies – such as the Frontier Model Forum and its new $10 million AI Safety Fund – will also go a long way towards investing in the long-term safety of emerging technologies.

Additionally, broad coalitions of AI developers, academics, and civil society will be critical to developing best practices and international performance benchmarks for AI development and deployment. The good news here is that the Partnership on AI, MLCommons, and the International Standards Organization are creating common technical standards that can align practices globally. These industry-wide codes and standards will be the cornerstone of responsible AI development, the equivalent of the Underwriters Laboratory or the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.

AI can bring us science at digital speed – But this will not happen spontaneously.

As AI innovation advances, we need to create an opportunity agenda to harness the potential of AI in preventive medicine, precision agriculture, economic productivity and much more through a global, flexible, multi-dimensional AI policy framework. There is a need for public and private stakeholders to come together. ,

In challenging times for international institutions, the work on AI policy is a promising start. For proof of this, we need look no further than the new G7 Code of Conduct, which will provide a strong and consistent framework moving forward. But continued progress is necessary and can prove that governments can still work constructively on important international issues.

None of the developments of the past week will be a panacea. But they are a sign that the global AI ecosystem gets what is at stake and that stakeholders are ready to do the work needed to unlock the benefits of artificial intelligence – not in a vacuum, but collaboratively, together.

Kent Walker is president of global affairs at Google and Alphabet.

