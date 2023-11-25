'The party is over', Xavier Miley announces end to political privileges and central banks

Javier Meili is the new President-elect of Argentina to assume the presidency in 2024. Miley is a controversial figure who has already promised to abolish all political privileges and the central bank in the country.

in the other recent In a revolutionary and controversial speech, Argentina’s latest president compared a politician to a derivative asset. Where, in his words, citizens are the underlying property they represent.

“We are not above the people we represent. In financial terms, the value of the derivative never exceeds that of the underlying asset. The derivative exists because the underlying asset exists. We exist as representatives of the people because the people exist.” -Javier Miley

Miley says the political class is “delusional” into thinking they are more valuable than the people they represent and she plans to end this during her presidency.

No more privileges for politics in Argentina

The Argentine President continued his speech, clarifying that politicians would now have “the same privileges as ordinary people.” Miley reiterated this political class’ point about dealing with the consequences and consequences of their actions.

“If they mess up, it’s not just honest Argentines who will suffer the consequences. Politicians are going to suffer even more. They have to live like honest Argentines live. His privileges have ended. the party is over.” -Javier Miley

Notably, Javier Miley recently confirmed his plan to abolish Argentina’s central bank, in addition to ending political privileges. This week, his team sent out a press release stating that “Closing the Central Bank (BCRA) is non-negotiable.”

Both views are strongly linked to Miley’s promoted vision of a liberal society. It was his vision of reducing state power and radical ideas that contributed to his victory. However, in addition to the usual critics who feel threatened by the president’s views, some libertarian enthusiasts are showing skepticism about Miley’s true intentions.

Source: finbold.com