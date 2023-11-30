The party is over for WLAN market as revenues contract in 3Q 2023, according to Dell’Oro Group

Juniper, Extreme and Cisco expand amid market slowdown

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source of market information about the telecommunications, security, network and data center industries, vendors have done their Have finished. The backlog of wireless LAN (WLAN) orders grew faster than expected, leading to a 4 percent year-on-year (Y/Y) decline in worldwide revenues in 3Q 2023. After an unprecedented expansion of revenue expansion, vendors are now reporting flat or declining orders from enterprises and this slowdown is expected to continue for several more quarters.

“3Q 2023 was a turning point in the WLAN market. A large variability in vendor revenues led to a slight contraction in the market,” said Sian Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Cisco posted 3 percent Y/Y profit on a calendar quarter basis, with license revenues supporting expansion despite a decline in the number of units shipped.

“The next few quarters are expected to be a challenge for WLAN vendors. Enterprises and system integrators should take time to deploy acquired equipment before starting new projects. Additionally, demand-driven conditions will lead to a decline from a return to Expect pressure on unit prices. Only a select few vendors can grow WLAN revenues in these market conditions,” Morgan added.

Additional Highlights from the 3Q 2023 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

Y/Y revenue growth varies widely from vendor to vendor, ranging from less than -50 to +50 percent.

The price increase helped offset the decline in unit shipments, but prices for different Wi-Fi technologies are changing.

More vendors recognize Wi-Fi 7 revenue, but enterprise class Wi-Fi 7 sales won’t be significant until 2024. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E adoption continued to grow slowly in 3Q 2023, at just over 10 percent of units shipped.

Not all sectors declined with the market. For example, WLAN sales in the healthcare vertical grew Y/Y in 3Q 2023.

WLAN sales in major regions remained flat or down, while smaller regions grew Y/Y.

Revenues from public cloud-managed WLANs contracted Y/Y for the first time in history, although on a Y/Y basis they still outperformed on-premise+private cloud-managed WLANs.

about the report

The Dell’Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report provides complete, in-depth coverage of the enterprise outdoor and indoor markets, wireless LAN controllers and licenses, with tables containing manufacturers’ revenues, average selling prices and unit shipments per the following wireless standards: 802.11be ( Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and the historical IEEE 802.11 standard. The enterprise market is characterized by public cloud versus on-premise and private cloud deployments, geographic region, as well as ten vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email [email protected],

About Dell’Oro Group

Dell’Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell’Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Source Dell’Oro Group

Source: www.prnewswire.com