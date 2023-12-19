NEWARK, Del., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global parking ticket dispenser market valuation is projected to reach US$612.2 million In 2024, driven by optimization and scalability. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to an estimate CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approx. US$1,045.7 million Till 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the market growth is the expansion of membership and loyalty programs. Parking ticket dispenser operators can explore membership and loyalty programs to encourage regular users. Offering discounts, rewards or special benefits to frequent parkers can boost customer loyalty.

Due to growing concerns about data privacy and security, parking ticket dispensers need to incorporate strong cybersecurity measures. Systems that prioritize the security of user data and payment information are likely to gain trust in the marketplace.

The incorporation of AR and VR technologies into parking solutions can enhance user guidance and navigation within parking facilities, improving the overall user experience and reducing congestion. Parking ticket dispensers equipped with remote monitoring and management capabilities enable operators to efficiently monitor multiple parking spaces, troubleshoot problems remotely, and ensure optimal system performance.

Using artificial intelligence for predictive analytics can help parking operators predict peak usage times, optimize pricing strategies, and improve overall operational efficiency. The implementation of blockchain technology in parking systems can increase the security of transactions and provide a transparent and immutable record of payment history, thereby reducing the risk of fraud.

The integration of biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, can enhance the security of access control and payment processes in parking facilities. Ongoing innovations in ticketing technologies, such as the development of digital or QR code based tickets, can streamline the entry and exit process, reducing reliance on traditional paper tickets.

Parking ticket dispensers with intuitive and user-friendly interfaces in both the dispenser and associated mobile app can improve user satisfaction and encourage repeat use. Partnerships with ride sharing services can create synergy between parking facilities and transportation network companies, providing users with integrated solutions for both parking and last mile transportation.

As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, parking ticket dispensers may need to accommodate the unique needs of self-driving cars, such as automated parking and communication with vehicle systems.

Key Findings from the Market Study:

The global parking ticket dispenser market was valued at US$578.3 million by the end of 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, market demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2034.

According to detection technology, the share of magnetic stripe based segment will be 60.0% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the parking ticket dispenser market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1%.

By 2034, the market value of parking ticket dispensers is expected to reach US$1,045.7 million.

An FMI analyst says regular software updates and the ability to easily upgrade hardware can keep parking ticket dispensers up to date with the latest features, security patches and industry standards.

“Parking ticket dispensers, as highlighted in our recent market research study, represent an integral component in modern urban infrastructure, streamlining parking processes and increasing efficiency. This technology promises to revolutionize parking management systems by providing automated ticketing solutions, optimizing space utilization and ultimately providing a more convenient experience for both drivers and parking officers. ,Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Scope of Report:

Property Description Estimated market size in 2024 US$612.2 million Estimated Market Valuation in 2034 US$1,045.7 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.1% forecast period from 2024 to 2034 Historical data available 2019 to 2023 market analysis Value in US dollars million Major areas covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa Major market segments covered detection technology

end use

Area Profile of major countries United States

Canada

brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

spain

Italy

Russia

poland

Czech Republic

romania

India

bangladesh

Australia

new zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

israel Profile of Major Companies ASN Services Pvt Ltd

Research Technology Solutions

TCI Distributors (Celindas)

Fenix ​​Imvico, SA

wii control

metric group

Dhonadhi Hitech Innovation

asn

Parking Systems, Inc.

parking boxx

SysParc

Company Portfolio:

Established in 1988, SysParc is a leading player in the manufacturing and distribution of automated parking equipment, catering to various sectors such as parking garages, office and industrial complexes, hotels, airports, entertainment facilities and other locations requiring advanced parking systems. .

Parking Boxx is a manufacturer of parking equipment, and the company aims to enhance the overall user and operator experience by integrating cutting-edge features and technology. Parking Boxx provides smart payment solutions and real-time data analytics that enhances the efficiency of parking operations.

Segmentation Analysis of Parking Ticket Dispenser Market

By detection technology:

magnetic stripe based

RFID based

By end use:

commercial mall

the venue

independent parking lot

Other end uses

by region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

By Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

