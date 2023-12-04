The Panama Canal has become so dry after a severe drought that ships are paying up to $4 million to get through the queue.

The Panama Canal, a centuries-old engineering marvel that revolutionized global trade, is being closed due to drought and shippers around the world are being forced to face a painful choice.

They may wait in line for days or weeks, as low water levels limit the number of ships passing through the 50-mile waterway, carrying cars, consumer goods, fruit and fuel. If a ship with a booked reservation misses the plane, they can pay millions of dollars to move to the front of the line. Or they could bypass the entire continent by directing their ships around the southern tip of Africa and South America or through the busy Suez Canal.

Each option adds costs, at a time when governments around the world are struggling to tame inflation. And the disruption will get worse in the coming months as Panama enters its annual dry season, which typically begins in December and lasts until April or May.

“We face less capacity, more voyages, higher costs and a less efficient supply chain,” said Paul Snell, chief executive of British American Shipping, whose company moves about 20,000 to 40,000 containers a year. “Everyone has to be creative and decide what they’re going to do.”

Gatun Lake, which is a key part of the canal system and provides fresh water for its locks, has received very little rainfall this year because of El Nino, which caused drought. So the Panama Canal Authority has reduced the number of ships allowed to pass from a previous average of 36 to 38 per day to an expected 18 in February, half the normal amount. The authority also reduced draft levels – how low a ship can sit in the water – meaning some ships must carry less cargo. Even if rains return on time next year, traffic congestion and draft restrictions will persist long into 2024.

Many companies, particularly those carrying fuel from the US Gulf Coast to Asia, are willing to pay extra to ensure their ships remain afloat. The authority holds an auction whenever a cruise with a reservation is cancelled, and this year slots have reached $4 million. The average auction price a year ago was about $173,000, according to data from Waypoint Port Services. “It’s a big thing that’s out of control,” said Francisco Torne, one of the company’s country managers for Panama.

The money for the auctioned slots comes on top of the canal’s normal transit fees, which can be close to $1 million depending on the size of the ship. Companies spent $230 million on the auction till November 20 this year.

Other shipping opts for detours that can cover thousands of miles at sea and more than a week – sometimes through dangerous waters. The Pyxis Pioneer, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, passed through the wind-swept Strait of Magellan near the southernmost point of South America in November, followed by a Chilean ship loaded with gasoline products headed for New York and an oil tanker from southern Mexico headed for the U.S. Left for the Gulf. , Ships coming from the Gulf Coast or the eastern US that might otherwise have been headed to Asia via the canal now head in the opposite direction, diverting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope or through Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Each route adds from 10 days to three weeks to the journey, depending on how fast the ship goes. About 50 very large gas carriers are now on a return trip to the US via the Suez Canal or the Cape of Good Hope, up from 10 ships in July, according to Avance Gas Holding Ltd.

James Allen, vice president of liquefied natural gas chartering and operations, said, “I sleep better at night knowing I’m going around the Cape or Suez and not waiting in line, especially when it starts getting really frustrating. And you pay $4 million.” Cheniere Energy Inc. Speaking at the Wood Mackenzie Gas and LNG conference in London.

Shipping companies are trying to pass the burden of additional costs on to their customers. Hapag-Lloyd AG, Mediterranean Shipping Co. and Maersk have all announced new Panama-related surcharges in recent months. Inga Fechner, economist at ING Research, said the impact on commodity and consumer prices has been mitigated by sluggish global demand. But higher shipping costs will have a negative impact in the long run, which will ultimately impact consumers.

“It is becoming more expensive, and looking for alternative routes will increase costs and perhaps ultimately impact prices,” she said.

Oil and gas ships, container ships carrying all types of cargo, and grain carriers dominate traffic through the canal. The US is a major exporter of grain – soybeans, corn, wheat – to Asia, with much of it usually bypassing the Gulf Coast and traveling through Panama. But low water levels on the Mississippi River have already prompted some U.S. producers to put their grain on trains to the Pacific Northwest and ship it from there to Asia. Enrico Paglia, research manager at shipping services firm Banchero Costa, said total US grain exports to Asia are down 26% this year compared to 2022, and grain flows through the canal are down 37%.

Paglia said if the canal blockage worsens, it’s likely that other major grain exporters such as Brazil, Ukraine and Russia could step in to fill the gap for U.S. products in Asia. Already, he said, Brazilian grain is being traded more actively due to increased restrictions on the canal. “So, potentially, U.S. grain exporters will suffer the most from disruptions in trade flows,” Paglia said.

British American’s Snell said his company was forced to stop shipping fresh-cut ferns from Seattle to Rotterdam’s flower markets because of the closed canal. The business found a workaround for other products from the US West Coast, shipping nuts and dried fruits by rail from California to Houston or Norfolk, Virginia, then transferring them to container ships bound for Europe. But additional transit time is an issue for fresh fruit, especially from countries like Chile and Peru that are shipped through the canal to the eastern US and Europe. Cherry season in Chile will begin to peak in January, and grapes, plums, nectarines and blueberries will all reach market, said Ignacio Caballero, marketing director of Frutas de Chile, a trade group representing Chile’s fruit growers. There may be difficulty.

“Considering that we are approaching the peak of our season at the peak of the problem at the canal, this impacts us significantly,” he said.

Nikolay Paragov, chief revenue officer at container shipping platform Transporion, said container ship operators are already booking alternative routes to avoid the canal for 2024. The rigid routes of container ships – some shipping companies have thousands of customers to consider for each ship – make it more difficult to re-route them at the last minute.

“For shippers, they have to accept longer transit times and the financing of it,” he said.

Subscribe to the CFO Daily newsletter to stay connected to the trends, issues and executives shaping corporate finance. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com