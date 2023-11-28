The Pakistani rupee has fallen after emerging as the world's top performing currency. What happened?

According to Bloomberg report, the Pakistani rupee has fallen 20% against the dollar this year.

This follows a surge in October, when demand for the rupee increased due to a crackdown on illegal dollar transactions.

But the rupee is the worst performing Asian currency this year due to Pakistan’s faltering economy.

The Pakistani rupee has fallen nearly 20% against the dollar this year, putting it on track to become Asia’s worst-performing currency by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

But if you look back just one month, the currency was briefly the top performing currency in global markets. What happened?

The rupee rose 8% to 275 per dollar in October after hitting a record low in September due to the Pakistani government’s response to illegal dollar transactions, according to Indian lender HDFC Securities. The demand for rupees increased after the raid conducted by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

But October’s jump was short-lived as Pakistan’s troubled economy could not sustain the optimistic surge in the rupee. Currently, the rupee is at 285 per dollar and some analysts see it slipping to 324-350.

This is because financial mismanagement and political chaos have pushed Pakistan to the brink of default. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund agreed to release $700 million from a $3 billion bailout deal struck in July.

The country is still struggling with a massive debt burden, a shrinking economy and depleting foreign reserves. Pakistan has been facing a cash crunch for more than a year as IMF payment delays increase the risk of actual default and normal financing lines are disrupted.

At its peak, inflation has reached an annual rate of 29.2%, according to the World Bank report. And analysts expect Pakistan’s economy to remain healthy until 2024, giving little hope for the rupee.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com