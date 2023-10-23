The owner of the NY Yankees requires his employees to read a specific book every month or they are fired

Entrepreneur and sports team owner Patrick Bet-David revealed in a clip of an interview, which was reposted on TikTok, the number one rule that all of his employees and anyone who wants to work for him must follow. will be. Bate-David, a 45-year-old veteran and owner of the New York Yankees, claimed that this rule may surprise some people, but it is something he lives by in both his personal life and professional life.

He claimed that all his employees had to read a specific book every month or else they would be fired.

Bet-David stated candidly in the interview, “Everyone in the Home Office is required to read a book a month or you’ll be fired.” Although he did not specify which company he was referring to, he is the founder and CEO of PHP Agency, a financial services marketing company started in 2009.

Bate-David wasn’t kidding and claimed that although the request sounds ridiculous, it’s also something he stands behind. He reiterated that everyone at his company is expected to do this and no one is exempt. It also might not be a random book, but something that Bet-David personally selects and hands out to all of his employees every month.

She added, “You can read as many romance books as you want, but I pick one book every month that we’re all reading together.”

All their employees not only have to read a book in a month, but once they complete it, they also have to submit a full paper on it.

He explained that once the rule is implemented, they will need to start bringing it up during the interview process so potential candidates are aware of the expectations. Of course, most people are appalled by such a thing and some of their employees pointed out that Bet-David should not be allowed to do this. However, he did not care about the objections.

“It’s too weird for some people, so they fought with me on it. I said I’m not going to compromise with it.” When others argued that he couldn’t ask people to read in their spare time, Bet-David informed his employees that he would pay them an hour each week to read on company time.

“Get away from your desk, sit there. I have this nice lounge area, sit there and read. I’ll pay for you, so I’ll pay you four hours a month to read,” he said. Added. “I’m paying you $60 a month, whereas some of you get paid $100 an hour, now I get $400 to read on my time.”

Bet-David has publicly recommended books that he believes everyone should read.

In another interview, of which Bate-David posted a clip on his personal TikTok page, the NY Yankees owner admitted that he is an avid reader, and gravitates towards the educational and self-help genre genre. When Bet-David was asked to list the books that influenced him, he didn’t have to think twice.

“I would say ‘The Hypomanic Age,’ it’s not a famous book. [It] I realized that it’s okay to be the way I am. ‘Hypomaniac’ will kind of give you an idea of ​​what the person is like and what they are made of. It talks about madness, business and massive success.”

Next, Bet-David recommended ‘Barbarians to Bureaucrats’ by Lawrence Miller. According to him, this book talks about the evolution that every society goes through, from prophets to barbarians, builders, explorers, administrators, bureaucrats and aristocrats.

He added, “I would put my good friend Robert Greene’s ’33 Strategies of War’.” “The Groundbreaking Book. The ‘Blue Ocean Strategy’ How to Differentiate Yourself from the Market.”

Bet-David also praised several other books, including Maxwell Maltz’s ‘Psycho-Cybernetics’ and ‘Power Vs. Force’ David R. By Hawkins.

Not everyone agreed with requiring employees to read certain books.

While it makes sense for a business owner to want his or her employees to be well-rounded and educated, many find it problematic and a clear “red flag” that this is something imposed on them, otherwise Their jobs will be in danger.

Not everyone has the same taste in books, and forcing people to read material they may not be compatible with personally or professionally can be an issue. It’s also a CEO’s job to listen to feedback from his employees, and if many of them feel strongly against it becoming a requirement, it’s in Bet-David’s best interest to compromise, even if it personally hurts him overall. Don’t want to do this. Profit and welfare of the people working for him.

Instead of making it mandatory, Bet-David could offer it as something optional that employees can do, and offer the possibility of getting paid for reading on company time. The success of any company depends on the happiness and productivity of its employees, and questionable rules and expectations can only jeopardize this.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news and lifestyle writer whose work highlights modern-day issues and experiences.

