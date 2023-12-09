The overall housing market may improve in 2024, but many local markets are at risk

key takeaways

A report from ATTOM shows that counties in California, New Jersey and Illinois are among the riskiest housing markets in the country.

Foreclosures, underwater mortgages, and unemployment were high in all of these markets, while housing markets in the South and Midwest were at the lowest risk.

The report comes as real estate analysts predict housing prices will decline by 1% or more in 2024 as mortgage rates are expected to fall to around 6.5%.

After a tumultuous year where mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than 20 years, experts expect a housing boom in 2024, but a new report warns that home values ​​in many markets There is a danger of decline.

According to Specialized Housing Risk, California, New Jersey and Illinois have some of the riskiest housing markets in the country, as foreclosure, affordability and mortgage rates have made counties in these states the most vulnerable to housing price declines. Real-estate-data firm ATTOM reports.

The report, based on third quarter data, comes as real estate experts are predicting a recovery in the housing market in the coming year. Mortgage rates, which peaked at more than 8% in 2023, are expected to drop to an average of 6.8% and 6.5% by the end of 2024, according to Realtor.com. This comes as house prices are set to fall by 1.7%. Real-estate brokerage Redfin has found similar optimism and forecasts homes will become more affordable next year, as mortgage rates have fallen to 6.6%.

However, some locations may remain vulnerable to trends that have hurt the housing market. The ATTOM report found that New York City and the counties surrounding Chicago had some of the weakest housing markets in the country, with Central California also showing signs of weakness. Looking at third-quarter data such as home affordability, underwater mortgages, foreclosures and unemployment, the report found that 33 of the 50 weakest housing markets were in California, New Jersey and Illinois.

The concentration of issues in these areas comes as the housing market is delivering mixed results, ATTOM said, while home prices and equity are improving. At the same time, affordability deteriorates and foreclosure activity increases in these at-risk areas.

“It is important to emphasize that inclusion on the most vulnerable list is not a sign of imminent crash for any local market,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “It just means they have more potential tripwires that could lead to a decline. These remain areas worth watching, especially given the overall diverse trends in the market.

In 30 of the 50 riskiest counties, at least 5% of residential mortgages were “underwater”, where borrowers owed more than the value of their home. While the national unemployment rate is below 4%, the rate in the 35 most vulnerable markets was above 5%.

The foreclosure filing rate in the top 50 counties was also high, exceeding the national average of one in 1,389 homes filing foreclosure in the third quarter of 2023, with the highest being Cumberland County, New Jersey, where one in every 359 homes Criminal proceedings were filed in one of them. Foreclosure.

The housing market was more secure in other areas of the country, particularly the South, where 18 of the 50 lowest-risk counties were located, while the other 13 were in the Midwest and 12 in New England. Only four of these counties were located in western states.

Source: www.investopedia.com