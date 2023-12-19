The outlook is bleak for startups in 2024 techcrunch

Even though the economy is showing signs of a slight comeback, when it comes to sharing a portion of the budget for startups, 2024 may not be much better than 2023.

If startups want a chance to get through another tough year, they need to prove their worth now more than ever. Investors told TechCrunch’s Ron Miller and Rebecca Szkutak that they are still expecting some degree of growth. And don’t forget the elephant in the room: Generative AI.

The Law of X and How Cloud Leaders Should Think About Growth vs. Profit

Bessemer Venture partner Byron Deeter and Bessemer investor Sam Bondy write, “Many finance executives love the Rule of 40 for its clarity, but giving equal importance to growth and profitability for late-stage businesses is flawed and can lead to bad business decisions.” Has happened.”

That’s why the company wants to throw a new equation into the ring: the Rule of [a company’s] “Growth and future recurring revenues.”

Pitch Deck Teardown: MetaFuels’ $8M Climate Tech Seed Deck

Metafuel raised $8 million in seed funding to help its plan to reduce emissions from airplanes. But right away, local pitch expert Haje Jan Kamps noticed a few things that could be improved: it’s missing a competition slide, the team slide lacks a bit of excitement, and there’s no clear request for and use of the funds slide.

Nevertheless, Metafuels is able to paint a picture of a rapidly growing market and how it is positioning itself to become a significant player in it.

Why are these 30 Web3 founders optimistic about 2024?

Coinfund founder Forecast surveyed 30 companies in its Web3 portfolio and found that things are looking good for Web3 companies heading into 2024. For example, 70% of respondents said they plan to lay off jobs in the next year and none are thinking of downsizing.

A quick guide to ethical and responsible AI governance

“Strong ethical and risk-management frameworks are essential to deal with the complex landscape of AI applications,” writes Phani Dasari, chief information security officer at Hinduja Global Solutions.

Dasari walks through the key components of AI governance – including policies, procedures, and the process itself – to help companies grapple with the risks and rewards of using AI.

