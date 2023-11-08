The outcome of Trump's fraud trial could have a 'seismic' impact on his business

minneapolis cnn –

Former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial carries huge stakes for the self-proclaimed business mogul.

Not only could Trump be subject to hefty financial penalties and lose control of his major assets Manhattan skyline, the trial could also significantly reshape his business empire, said Will Thomas, an assistant professor of business law at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“It’s somewhere between serious and seismic” regarding the effects on Trump. Businesses, Thomas told CNN on Monday.

In a surprise summary judgment order in late September, Judge Arthur Angoron found Trump liable for fraud and revoked the business certificates of several of his entities in New York, including the Trump Organization (a massive entity made up of 500 limited liability companies). Engoron called for a receiver to oversee the dissolution of the entities, which include buildings such as Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street and the Seven Springs family compound in Westchester County, New York.

Other business holdings listed in Angoron’s order include Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence and resort; A golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland; and their US-based golf courses.

It was not immediately clear how New York entities and assets might be dissolved under a receiver and what that might mean for holdings outside the state. Early last month, an appeals court judge halted the dissolution process for the duration of the ongoing $250 million fraud trial.

If the ruling goes forward, things could get pretty “messy” for Trump, Thomas said, even though “the legal mechanisms here are relatively simple.”

Dissolution will generally mean that an enterprise ceases to do business and a receiver takes a course of action including winding up the business arrangements, closing or selling the entity, with the proceeds going back to the original owner. .

“Practical implementation — very quickly — is going to be messy, complicated and, frankly, potentially quite expensive,” Thomas said.

Still, Adam Leitman Bailey, a real estate lawyer in New York, said it’s unlikely the former president will see any change in his stake for a few years. Bailey won a settlement in a 2012 federal lawsuit against Trump for misleading investors with inflated sales figures in his SoHo condo development.

The case will be appealed, he said, and Trump could be granted a stay during that time, meaning he could continue doing business for “two or so years” while his case is held up in the courts.

However, if Trump is forced to sell, or if the markets do not improve and he loses his appeal, he could suffer “catastrophic, huge losses,” Bailey said.

The former president’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a Newsmax interview on Monday that she does not believe the New York attorney general has a good case against her client.

What prosecutors consider fraud is actually the industry standard, he said.

He adds, “Just because the bank that is giving you the loan says it is worth the loan amount, which is what happens when someone takes a loan, they will never tell the real value.” “They’re going to say what they want to say and not a penny more, or what the loan amount is and not a penny more.”

Most of Trump’s business holdings are in real estate, and each of those properties has a complex web of legal arrangements and obligations, such as bank loans and long-term leases.

“Real estate is a long-term business. If you are forced to sell assets in the short term, you will lose money – that’s just the name of the game,” said Thomas. “It is very likely that the solution that has to be found, for at least some of these enterprises, is to sell assets to cover the costs of dissolution.”

Trump owns other properties and businesses, he said, and the decision certainly won’t be a death knell for the entire empire.

“The main issue is whether the court can quash [Trump’s] Certificate to do business, which is like taking away a driver’s license from a taxi driver,” said John Coffey, professor of corporate law at Columbia Law School. “The court also, somewhat vaguely, ordered the dissolution of the Trump Organization. The Appellate Division of the First Department has stayed the enforcement of these restrictions.

The sanctions are “excessive,” he said, but also come after Trump’s comments in court on Monday. These disruptions, Coffey said, “could hurt them in the near future: Judges, including appellate judges, don’t like defendants yelling at the court or the system, and they may be more willing to uphold severe penalties when that happens.” ”

Trump may face trouble due to fraud verdict Operations, especially potentially publicly traded operations such as its social networks.

“Without getting into too much detail, I can tell you that the federal securities laws make it very difficult for criminals or anyone who is liable for fraud to take full advantage of the federal securities laws,” Thomas said.

“So, even if (social media business) While Truth Social is not directly affected by this case, I recognize that the business could potentially suffer immediate consequences if any of these fraudulent decisions are upheld.

However, there will be little impact overall on New York’s real estate market, said Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel Inc., a New York City real estate appraisal company.

,[Trump] “New York has been missing from the market for a long time,” he said. “Their assets here are still relatively nominal on the market scale.”

Miller described the risks facing Trump as “unusual,” but said that for the larger real estate market, “this is essentially a non-event.”

