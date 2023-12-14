The Origin Story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: How a 1939 Marketing Gimmick Launched a Beloved Christmas Character

It’s time to forget everything you know about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer…at least as established by the 1964 Rankin/Bass stop motion animated television special.

You can dwell on the source of Rudolph’s embarrassment and eventual victory – the glowing red nose that got him kicked out of his teammates’ reindeer game before he saved Christmas.

Lose all those other now-iconic elements – the Island of Misfit Toys, long-gone love interest Clarice, the abominable Snow Monster of the North, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, and ambitious dentist Hermie.

As originally conceived, Rudolph (runner-up names: Rollo, Rodney, Roland, Roderick and Reginald) was not even a resident of the North Pole.

He lived with a herd of other reindeer in a simple house along Santa’s delivery route.

Santa treated Rudolph’s family as if it were a human address, coming down the chimney with gifts while the house’s occupants were sleeping in their beds.

To get to Rudolph’s origin story we have to go back to January 1939, when the head of the Montgomery Ward department was already looking for a nationwide holiday promotion to attract customers to his stores during the December holidays.

He decided to create a home-made book and give it away for free to any child who visited the shop with their parents.

Copywriter Robert L. May was accused of presenting a holiday story that featured an animal similar to ferdinand the bull,

After giving the matter some thought, May asked Denver Gillen, a friend from Montgomery Ward’s art department, to draw his underdog hero, a charming-looking young deer whose red nose was so big that he could guide a sled through dense fog. Taped to illustrate.

(That schnoz is not without controversy. Before Caitlin Flanagan’s 2020 essay the Atlantic Irritated by the apparently cruel depiction of grotesques in the television special, Montgomery Ward worried that customers would interpret the red nose as drunkenness. In May’s narration, Santa is very uncomfortable with revealing the true nature of the reindeer’s abnormality, pretending that Rudolph’s “wonderful forehead” is the necessary headlamp for his sleigh…)

On the strength of Gillen’s sketches, May was given permission to write the text.

His rhymed couplets were not exactly the stuff of great children’s literature. A sample:

It was the day before Christmas, and across the mountains,

The deer were playing, enjoying the spill.

Of skating and the beach, and climbing willows,

And Hopscotch and Leapfrog, protected by pillows.

,

And Santa was right (as he usually is)

The fog was as thick as the white fizz of soda

,

The room he came into was blacker than ink

He went for a chair and then he found a sink!

No matter.

May’s employer was not overly concerned with the aesthetics of the story. There was far more interest in its potential as a marketing tool.

The retail sales department’s announcement read, “We believe that such a special story, advertised aggressively in our newspaper advertisements and circulars, could bring untold publicity to every store, and more importantly “There could be a huge amount of traffic over Christmas.” Sent to all Montgomery Ward retail store managers on September 1, 1939.

Over 800 stores picked it up and ordered 2,365,016 copies at 1½¢ per unit.

Promotional posters described the 32-page freebie as “the most provocative, most horrifying, riot-inciting, Christmas present your city has ever seen!”

Advertising Manager of Iowa clinton herald The newspaper formally apologized for its failure to cover the Rudolph incident – ​​its local Montgomery Ward branch had opted out of the publicity and it seemed as if any story it ran would actually cause a riot in the sales area. Can.

His letter is just one piece of Rudolph-related ephemera preserved in a 54-page scrapbook that is now part of the Robert Lewis May Collection at Dartmouth, May’s alma mater.

Another page contains a letter from a boy named Robert Rosenbaum, who wrote to thank Montgomery Ward for his copy:

I enjoyed the book very much. My sister couldn’t read it so I read it to her. The man who wrote this did better work than me in all the days of my birth, i.e. nine years,

The magic ingredient that turned a marketing plan into an evergreen if not universally beloved Christmas tradition is a song… with an unexpected side of corporate generosity.

While he was working his wife died of cancer. Rudolph, leaving her as a single parent with a pile of medical bills. After Montgomery Ward repeated the Rudolph promotion in 1946 and distributed an additional 3,600,000 copies, its board of directors voted to ease his burden by granting him the copyright of his composition.

Once he took the reins of “the most famous reindeer of all”, May commissioned his lyricist brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, to adapt Rudolph’s story.

The simple song, made famous by singing Cowboy Gene Autry’s 1949 hit recording, provided May with a revenue stream and Rankin/Bass an outline for a 1964 stop-animation special.

Screenwriter Romeo Muller, the driving force behind Island of Misfit Toys, Sam the Snowman, Clarice and others, revealed that he would have based his teleplay on May’s original book had he been able to find a copy.

Robert L. Read May’s almost final draft Rudolph the Red Nosed ReindeerHere illustrated by Denver Gillen.

Bonus material: Max Fleischer’s animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 1948, which preserves some of May’s original text.

, ayun holiday is the leading primatologist of East Village Inky zine and author, most recently, of Creative, Not Famous: The Small Potato Manifesto And Creative, Not Famous Activity Book, Follow him @AyunHalliday,

Source: www.openculture.com