NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Organic Food and Beverages Market The size is estimated to grow to USD 310.08 billion From 2022 to 2027, a CAGR of 15.85%According to a recent market study by Technavio. North America The contribution is estimated to be 35% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Since vegans consume only plant-based products, the growing vegan population in the US will also help the regional organic food and beverage market expand over the forecast period. Two to six percent of American consumers consider themselves vegetarian. Celebrities in America are also increasingly becoming pro-vegan. Additionally, the number of US startups providing vegan nutrition is growing. As consumers believe they are healthier than regular organic foods and beverages, demand for organic foods and beverages is increasing in the region. This will also help in market expansion during the forecast period. The number of new players offering products made from organic foods and beverages is also expected to increase during the forecast period. Act now and gain valuable insight into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report – Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027.

Organic Foods and Beverages Market – Segment Overview

The market has been segmented based on type (organic fruits and vegetables, organic dairy products, organic prepared foods, organic meat, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa). Has been divided. and South America).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Increase in market share by Organic Fruits and Vegetables Section will be significant during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the segment growth is projected to be driven by rising concerns around artificial preservatives and additives. Originating in developed countries such as North America and Europe and later spreading to developing countries such as China and India, organic foods are gaining popularity around the world. Fresh fruits and vegetables that are organic are more beneficial than conventional, non-organic fruits and vegetables. Despite their higher price, these benefits are increasing the demand for organic fresh fruits and vegetables. Therefore, during the forecast period, the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables is projected to increase.

market driver

The market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. Successful new product launches will increase sellers’ revenue streams and market share. For example, new organic products from Grain Forest were introduced in July 2022 in an effort to connect remote farmland to the city. Moringa powder for daily nutrition, sprouted ragi for babies, a health mix for diabetics, and ragi dosa for a filling breakfast are some of the new additions. Similarly, the first zero-sugar organic ultra-filtered milk was introduced in 2021 by Maple Hill Creamery, America’s original 100% grass-fed organic dairy brand. With its latest product innovation, Maple Hill offers consumers an organic milk alternative with no sugar, no added sweeteners and no carbohydrates. Thus, the increasing number of new products being launched in different segments of the market will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Organic Food and Beverages Marketer Landscape

Technavio has conducted a comprehensive analysis of 15 leading vendors, including Agrowave Organic Vegetable & Fruits, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, Arla Foods Amba, AUGA Group AB, Aurora Organic Dairy, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc. Are included. Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Limited, General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Company, Kellogg Company, Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., PS Organic, The Coca Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Company, United Natural Foods Inc., and Drake’s Organic Spirits Inc.

Customer Landscape – Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rate and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the main components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, the analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is the price sensitivity driver (purchase is inseparable, purchase is a significant cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which ranges between low and high.

Additionally, market adoption rates for all regions are covered.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2 market scenario

3 market size

4 Historical Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation Based on Product Type

7 Market segmentation by distribution channel

8 customer scenarios

9 geographical landscapes

10 drivers, challenges and trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 appendix

