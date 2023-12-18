BURLINGAME, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — coherentmi Published a report titled, organic feed market Estimated to increase in size US$7.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$13.25 billion by 2030 on one CAGR of 8.7% Between 2023 and 2030.

The organic feed market is being driven by two major factors. Firstly, the demand for organic and natural animal products is increasing due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with organic food consumption. Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential adverse effects of pesticides, hormones, and antibiotics in conventionally produced animal products. This has resulted in a shift towards organic animal products, leading to an increase in demand for organic feed.

Secondly, government regulations and standards promoting the use of organic products are further boosting the market growth. Many countries have implemented regulations and certification programs to ensure the authenticity and quality of organic products, including organic feed. These regulations and certifications provide assurance to consumers about the organic nature of the products, thereby increasing their demand.

market trends:

There are two major trends shaping the organic feed market. First, there is a growing trend of vertical integration in the organic feed industry. Major players in the market are adopting backward integration strategy by acquiring or partnering with organic farms to produce their own organic feed. This not only ensures continuous supply of organic feed but also helps in maintaining the quality and authenticity of the products.

Secondly, the trend of product innovation and development in the organic feed market is increasing. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new and improved formulations of organic feeds to meet the specific nutritional requirements of different animal species. They are also investing in research and development activities to improve the nutritional value and overall performance of organic feeds.

Latest Developments:

In March 2022, Cargill introduced CkickXM, an organic poultry feed that helps the immune system and digestive health of grilled birds.

In May 2020, ForFarmers purchased De Hoop Mengvoeders, expanding the company’s organic feed line.

Market Opportunities in Organic Feed Market:

Increasing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices

organic feed market Significant growth is being witnessed due to increasing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices. Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental and health benefits of organic products, leading to an increase in demand for organic livestock products. This has created an attractive market opportunity for organic feed manufacturers.

With restrictions on the use of synthetic additives and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in organic livestock farming, the need for organic feeds that meet strict regulatory standards is increasing. Farmers are looking for high quality organic feed that provides essential nutrients to their livestock without compromising sustainability and animal welfare.

Increase in demand for organic livestock products

Global demand for organic livestock products is increasing, creating a significant opportunity for the organic feed market. Consumers are concerned about the quality of the food they eat and its impact on their health and the environment. As a result, preference for organic meat, eggs, dairy products and other livestock products is increasing.

Organic livestock farming practices are known to improve animal welfare, reduce environmental pollution, and provide healthier and more nutritious products. This has increased the demand for organic livestock products among health-conscious consumers. To meet this demand, farmers are using organic feed that is free of synthetic pesticides, antibiotics and growth hormones.

Market Tips for Organic Feed Market:

organic feed market Expect to witness one CAGR of 8.7% During the forecast period 2023-2030, due to increasing demand for organic and sustainable farming practices.

On the basis of source, the grains and cereals segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the organic feed market. These ingredients are widely available and provide essential nutrients for livestock. It is projected that the grains and cereals segment will dominate the market due to its nutritional value and cost-effectiveness.

In terms of application, the poultry segment is expected to remain the dominant position. Poultry farming is the fastest growing sector in organic livestock farming globally. With increasing demand for organic poultry products, farmers are using organic feed to meet regulatory standards and provide high quality poultry products to consumers.

Form wise, the crumbles segment is expected to dominate the market. Crumbles are small and easy-to-eat pellets that are suitable for young animals such as chicks and piglets. They provide essential nutrients in a more digestible form, promoting healthy growth and development.

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the organic feed market during the forecast period. The region has a well-established organic farming sector and a strong consumer demand for organic products. The presence of major players in the region also contributes to its dominant position in the market.

Major players operating in the organic feed market include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, For Farmers NV, SunOpta, and Country Heritage Feeds, among others., These players are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative and sustainable organic feed products to meet the growing consumer demand for organic livestock products.

Read the full market research report, “ Organic Feed Market Size and Share Analysis – Growth Trends and Forecast (2023 – 2030) “, published by CoherentMI.

Organic Feed Market Segmentation:

source from grain grains oilseeds Fodder Others (pulses, fruits etc.)

by application poultry pig ruminant aquatic animals Others (horses, pets, etc.)

by form Snow keeps going mash Others (cakes, lumps etc.)

by additives amino acids enzymes vitamins Antibiotic medicines Antioxidant acidifying Others (Probiotics, Prebiotics etc.)

by region

North America Latin America brazil Mexico rest of latin america Europe Germany UK spain France Italy Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC countries Rest of the Middle East and Africa



frequently Asked question:

What factors are hindering the growth of the organic feed market? What are the primary drivers driving the growth of the organic feed market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the organic feed market? Who are the key players actively participating in the organic feed market? Which regions are expected to lead the organic feed market? What is the estimated CAGR of the organic feed market?

