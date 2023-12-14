The Optimist's Guide to NFTs

In this guide, we’ll talk about Optimist NFTs – special digital images that show who you are online. You’ll learn how to make your own, how to change it, and why it’s good. Let’s learn more about these fun digital avatars!

What is optimism?

Optimism is a non-profit dedicated to growing the Optimism Collective, increasing the scalability and value of Ethereum. They create software to support impactful, non-commercial projects and pledge to use all profits to develop the public good until full decentralization is achieved. This approach positions Optimism as a key player in the Ethereum ecosystem, focused on stability and growth.

What is Optimistic NFT?

The Optimist NFT is a digital avatar that you can completely customize. It’s like a digital version of you that reflects your personality and identity online. It is created using special digital certificates called “”.verification”And this is one of the first things built on AttestationStation, which is a smart contract based on optimism.

Who can create Optimistic NFTs?

Right now, only a certain number of people who voted in RetroPGF2 can create their own Optimist NFT. But, beginning in 2023, hundreds of active users each month will be invited to create their own based on their activities in the Optimism Collective. To keep an eye @OptimismFND To learn how you can join in the future, head over to Twitter or check out their documentation.

Editing and Viewing Your Optimistic NFT

You can change (edit) your Optimist NFT. Just make sure you use the same tools you used to make it. To see all the NFTs, you can visit their collection on OpenSea.

How many can you make and can you transfer them?

You can create one Optimist NFT for each of your addresses, with no limit on the total number available. However, you cannot transfer your NFT to anyone else.

Artwork and its creator

The artwork for these NFTs was created by Tokyo-based illustrator Cody Miles. The theme of the artwork is about the building of the City of Optimism, with various sets telling parts of its story.

using artwork

The images of the Optimist NFT are public domain, meaning you can use them freely. You can learn more about this in the Optimist NFT and AttestationStation Terms and Conditions.

learning more

To learn more about Optimism Collective and Attestation Station, you can check out their developer-focused articles and documentation.

conclusion

In short, Optimist NFTs provide a unique and personal way to represent yourself in the digital world. As we move forward, these customizable avatars aren’t just about art; They are about identity and community in a growing optimism ecosystem. Keep an eye on them, as they may become even more popular in the upcoming bull market of 2024!

