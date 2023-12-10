'The optics are terrible': how Rishi Sunak's 2020 'Eat Out to Help Out' plan failed

Photograph: Simon Walker/HM Treasury

Wagamama’s branch in London’s Festival Hall has no blue heritage plaque above the stainless steel open kitchen – but the restaurant can lay claim. It was here, on 8 July 2020, by delivering two plates of katsu curry – one chicken, one vegetarian – that our current Prime Minister actually launched his campaign for the leadership of the country.

During that lockdown spring as pandemic chancellor, Rishi Sunak had one of the few notable public roles: he was singled out as the man who saved the economy by giving money away. By the time he arrived at Wagamama at lunchtime, his various Covid-support schemes had paid out £176bn in holiday payments, loans and deferred taxes. In those efforts Sunak, who was little known before the crisis, sometimes looked like the only calm and responsible member of Her Majesty’s government. The headline of his summer budget statement, “Eat out to help,” changed that narrative.

After announcing his ban-busting policy to Tory cheers in Parliament – ​​which included chants of “Pubs down, everyone!” The slogan was also included. – Sunak made it across Waterloo Bridge and wore the Wagamama name badge. Before detailing to reporters his great national half-price meal giveaway, he enthusiastically served noodles to socially distanced diners — notably without masks in violation of guidelines.

I’m not sure whether video of that sequence of events has been requested by the Covid inquiry, which is currently investigating the appalling handling of the crisis by the government. If not, then before questioning Sunak tomorrow, barrister Hugo Keith Casey, leading the inquiry, might find it useful to call up those clips on YouTube. They provide some of the mood music of the moment in British history when the Prime Minister was first identified as “Dr Death” by Dame Angela Maclean, the government’s chief scientific adviser.

Looking back at the footage now, you can see the genesis of much that has happened since then. Behind Sunak’s dispatch box delivering his policies, Boris Johnson sat hunched over, his uneasiness indicated by the occasional involuntary shake of his thigh on the green benches. He doesn’t seem concerned about any rashness in policy – ​​obviously – but rather about Sunak’s right to centre-stage. The chancellor was chosen by Dominic Cummings as the most straightforward of Johnson’s risk-taking populists. And yet here was a simple man shamelessly playing to the crowd, shouting silly slogans along his lines.

A week earlier, while confirming the reopening of the hospitality industry, Johnson and his chancellor had an awkward-looking lunch at another restaurant chain, Pizza Pilgrims, a No. 10 lockdown takeaway. That incident had barely created a stir, much less a catchphrase. But now the media did not like Sunak serving food alone. Labor may have claimed: “We were promised a new deal, and they delivered a food deal”, but the right-wing press was in an arms race of praise for the “unflinching” Chancellor.

daily Mail It asked the breathless question: “The sage dazzled the pure sunshine… but did his miraculous feast of free will stick in Boris’s heart?” Opinion polling that week declared that Sunak was “the most popular chancellor since Gordon Brown in the millennium”, with approval ratings far ahead of any other politician in the country. The news was preceded by the launch of “Brand Sage”, as the Chancellor decided to change the Conservative logo and add his personal signature to Treasury policy notes on social media, clearly beginning to position himself as Johnson’s successor. Done.

The evidence is unclear whether Sunak’s policy – ​​”eat out to avoid the virus”, as both Matt Hancock and Sir Chris Whitty privately understood it – will directly lead to a new surge in Covid cases and that That led to the inevitable march toward the second half of the year. of restrictions, hospitalizations and untimely deaths. An initial study by the University of Warwick claimed the policy resulted in an 8–17% increase in new Covid clusters, although these figures have since been disputed. What it clearly reinforced, however, was the theory that the Chancellor was no different from his boss in understanding a course that sought easy headlines rather than a practical and cautious one.

Professor John Edmunds, a world-leading epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, was highly critical of both the tone and impact of Sunak’s plan in his evidence for Covid testing. “Honestly, it made me angry and I’m still angry about it,” he said. “It was one thing to take your foot off the brake, which is what we were doing by easing the restrictions, but taking your foot off the accelerator felt perverse to me. And it cost public money to do it – 45,000 people had just died. I don’t want to blame ‘eat out to help out’ for the second wave, because it’s not. But the sight of it itself was horrifying.”

No doubt Sunak will argue at the inquiry that his controversial policy was designed to protect jobs, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest that the quick “let it rip” approach to pubs and restaurants has no economic benefits. There was no meaning. The Treasury received a study from the University of Oxford in May 2020 showing that a safe way to revive the economy would be to focus on non-customer facing sectors such as construction and manufacturing – while keeping restrictions in restaurants and pubs in place. And that area has to be supported. With direct payments – but where was the feelgood slogan in that?

By September, £849 million had been claimed through the scheme, with rebates provided on 160 million meals, but there was minimal evidence of any lasting economic benefits. (It doesn’t take a Stanford MBA and a career at Goldman Sachs to guess that people will prefer to eat out on subsidized days from Monday to Wednesday for the duration of the plan, and the restaurant business will take over at the end of the week.)

A number of documents from before the inquiry shed light on some of Sunak’s motives. As well as the clear implication of Sir Patrick Vallance’s contemporaneous note regarding Sunak’s reported reaction to the possibility of a second lockdown in October 2020 – “We must let people die” – no doubt sent from the Prime Minister to his Treasury An inquiry will be conducted on a memorandum. The team that first introduced the “eat out” voucher plan to Johnson on May 22. Johnson, full of praise for his ideas, supported the policy, calling it “Spring Back Summer”.

Johnson’s own lackluster appearance before the inquiry last week has further heightened the questions. Above all, there is the issue of whether any advice was taken on the idea of ​​”eating out to help” from two senior advisers who were central to the government’s Covid policy (after Johnson and Sunak talked about it in May Despite). Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief government scientist, said on oath: “We did not see this before it was announced,” adding: “I think it would be very clear to anyone that this essentially poses a transmission risk.” “It will lead to an increase, and I think the ministers will be aware of this.” Johnson muttered that he thought it was “unimaginable” that the policy had been “smuggled” without giving information to Vallance or Sir Chris Whitty, without providing any evidence for that contention.

There is no doubt that Hugo Keith Casey will be hampered in getting to the truth on such questions by the scandalous fact that Sunak’s messages from that period have not been made available for scrutiny. He claims, like Johnson, the phones he owned as Chancellor of the Exchequer at a time of national crisis were “repeatedly changed and not backed up”. (Listening to these repeated excuses makes you imagine that if pressed the Prime Minister might still adopt the defense offered by a key witness in last year’s “Wagatha Christie” trial, who declared that his The phone had slipped from his hand on the side of his North Sea yacht, as requested for legal disclosure.)

The day-long televised questioning of the prime minister will mark the beginning of a dangerous week under Sunak’s leadership, followed by a parliamentary vote on the Rwanda bill on Tuesday. In this context, it’s fascinating to see a clear thread between “eat out to help” and that disappointing piece of legislation. It appears that the politician who deliberately excluded scientific opinion to promote a “unique approach” to the pandemic is apparently the same person who believes that the law courts have the standing to question the legality of deportations. There is no place for it. In both cases the risks to human life and national reputation come secondary to the need for easy headlines. In that original summer budget statement Sunak declared: “We will be defined not by this crisis, but by our response to it.” Time is exposing some of the true words spoken by him.

