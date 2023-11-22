The OpenAI turmoil is bigger than Sam Altman. cnn business

New York CNN –

The fight over the most consequential technology in decades is getting ugly and fast. OpenAI’s incredible turmoil – with former CEO Sam Altman caught in the middle – could have wide-ranging implications for who controls the future of artificial intelligence.

A year ago, OpenAI was an obscure startup that unveiled technology so powerful that it was almost immediately compared to Prometheus bringing fire from the realm of the gods. ChatGPT – the impressive human-like artificial intelligence tool – and the scrappy non-profit organization that created it, quickly became synonymous with the emerging field of generative artificial intelligence.

Now, just 12 months later, a devastating boardroom makeover The balance of power in the industry has been disturbed. As OpenAI faces a potential rebellion, it’s Microsoft – the 50-year-old giant best known for quirky office work software like Excel and PowerPoint – that finds itself on the cutting edge of the most significant technological innovation in decades.

Microsoft announced that Altman and several other key members of OpenAI would be joining the company to help drive its artificial intelligence innovation. Its plan to integrate the ChatGPIT braintrust under its own brand could turbo-charge the expansion of AI-powered tools, potentially realizing the worst fears of the OpenAI founders, who feared that they would be dangerous—in the wrong hands. This technique can also be applied. In an effort to make a quick profit.

In brief: The OpenAI board abruptly fired its CEO and co-founder, Sam Altman, on Friday, setting off a chaotic weekend in which the board tried and failed to undo the decision. Within 48 hours, Microsoft had announced that it had chosen Altman to lead a new in-house AI group.

Anger within OpenAI erupted on Monday, with more than 500 of its employees threatening to quit unless they got Altman back and the current board resigned.

The news that Altman and another OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman, were leaving the company sent Microsoft shares to a record high on Monday.

On Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged in an interview with CNBC and CNN contributor Kara Swisher on her podcast, “On with Kara Swisher,” that the fight over Altman is far from over. He acknowledged that if the hundreds of employees who threatened to resign are successful in their effort to lure him back, Altman could eventually return to lead OpenAI.

However, Microsoft has already won the battle: it is OpenAI’s most important stakeholder, with a promised investment of $13 billion. That means Nadella & Co. can get Altman either way: they can have their AI cake and eat it too.

“All those VCs and sovereign wealth funds would have been willing to give Altman the money he needed to do whatever he wanted to do,” said Jason Schloetzer, an associate professor at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business.

“And now they can’t access that…the only thing they can do is invest in Microsoft.”

Altman is the AI ​​date everyone wants to bring to the prom. In the past year, he has become the public face of the industry, and was instrumental in creating the OpenAI partnership with Microsoft, which began in 2019. And last year, they introduced ChatGPT to the world, a technology that has become synonymous with AI and. Made its promise real and tangible to millions of people who had no idea that software was capable of approximating this…human.

But Altman isn’t the ultimate prize: leadership in the artificial intelligence field. The technology is either being used to shake up every industry or have wide-ranging implications: from driverless cars to finance, to the classroom, to journalism – even art and music.

And Microsoft is far ahead of the competition. Nothing is guaranteed, but Altman and its relationship with OpenAI has put Microsoft in pole position.

The relationship between OpenAI and Microsoft has been beneficial for both companies. OpenAI relies heavily on Microsoft’s cloud computing infrastructure, Azure. And Microsoft’s collaboration with the hottest startups in Silicon Valley has helped restore its image among developers.

Gil Luria, managing director and senior software analyst at DA Davidson, said that if Altman eventually joins Microsoft, it “will be able to utilize more of the progress that has been made in OpenAI.” ,[Microsoft] He now controls the team that made this remarkable progress, which puts him in a position to control the development path of this technology for the next several years.”

The future of OpenAI Many tech startups in the AI ​​field are struggling to figure out what’s next: OpenAI’s technology has become the standard for developers, Luria said, and Microsoft is ready to cede ground to Google or Google’s rivals. Instead will try to maintain that standard. Anthropological.

“When you use OpenAI standards, you are using Azure,” he said. “The biggest benefit to Microsoft from this OpenAI relationship was reinvigorating development in Azure.”

In appointing Altman to lead the in-house AI team, Microsoft is counting on the founder’s magnetism to attract talent and money from investors and overcome regulatory hurdles that prevent the rollout of AI-powered tools. Could.

OpenAI’s board has made only vague public statements about the reason for firing Altman, stating that he “was not consistently clear in his communications with the board.”

But many told CNN contributor Kara Swisher that a key factor in the decision was disagreement over how quickly to bring AI to market. Sources say Altman wanted to move quickly, while the OpenAI board wanted to proceed more cautiously.

“The OpenAI debacle is the result of a tension between those who believe AI discoveries are safe enough, and should be pursued rapidly right now, versus those who believe AI discoveries … they should have some discretion about this. Must be tempered with what the potential costs could be of releasing them,” Schloetzer said.

Altman has been one of the loudest voices calling for regulation. At the same time, he has been one of the fastest movers, turning the profitable branch of OpenAI into a $90 billion company practically overnight.

Both accomplishments are possible, and OpenAI’s strange structure – a nonprofit that oversees a for-profit company – was designed to prevent AI from destroying humanity. Yet the soap opera of OpenAI threatens to upset that balance. Soon, we may need to rely on Microsoft, one of the largest, most powerful companies in the world, to ensure that AI is used for good and not bad.

—CNN’s Claire Duffy contributed to this article.

Source: www.cnn.com