The OpenAI saga shows how big corporations dominate shaping our technological future

The dramatic dismissal and reinstatement of Sam Altman as boss of OpenAI was more than a power shuffle. It was a glimpse of the enormous influence that large corporations – and a few individuals – have when it comes to shaping the direction of artificial intelligence.

And it highlights the need to re-evaluate the development of technology that has the potential to transform society on a large scale, but where the emphasis is not always on the public good.

When OpenAI was founded in 2015, it was explicitly committed to working on artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity. Part of this lies in establishing itself as a non-profit organization, straying from the money-making objectives of the broader tech industry.

Instead, the company aims to collaborate openly with other institutions – sharing research and building a safe and friendly AI development environment. Then in 2019, OpenAI took a different course, changing to a structure designed to make profits (albeit limited to 1,000 times any annual investment).

According to OpenAI, the non-profit model had hindered its ability to attract investment and retain top talent. Unable to offer competitive salaries and stock options, it struggled to keep pace with companies like Google and Facebook.

The new profit-seeking structure was intended to solve this. And it also paved the way for OpenAI to receive a US$1 billion (£790 million) investment from Microsoft. By 2023, Microsoft had increased its investment to US$13 billion and arranged for OpenAI to use its cloud computing platform.

But the dramatic change in OpenAI’s operations has also sparked debate over whether the company can continue its founding goal of “building safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity.” Some now suggest that profit-driven motives will inevitably prevail.

It is also a development that reflects a core tension in cutting-edge technological research: the contradiction between a traditional, competitive profit-driven approach and a collective, open ethos that aims to contribute to improving the world.

As it rapidly expanded into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, some claim that OpenAI has struggled to maintain its initial commitment to social benefit. Fears have been raised over everything from self-regulation to the potential development of more powerful AI without proper ethical considerations or precautions.

And of course, OpenAI is not alone. Other large corporations hastily developing AI technology include Amazon, Facebook, and Google – all of them giant enterprises with deep pockets and big ambitions. But their collective quest for profits reflects the essential role that state funding should play in AI research.

more and more good

If developed carefully and with the public interest in mind, AI has tremendous and exciting potential for societal progress. It can improve lives through increased automation, productivity and access to knowledge. This could bring invaluable leaps forward in education and health.

But safeguards are needed to protect against misuse. And research shows that these protections require continued human oversight through policy and funding that is not motivated solely by profit.

AI for all. Metamoreworks/Shutterstock

Instead, public investment can address areas often neglected by major corporations, such as security and transparency. This could support research linked to social good rather than shareholder returns.

This may not be straightforward, and will require better access to research resources, better regulatory powers, and new levels of collaboration between governments and the private sector. But it could also include a bold new vision of the role of technology in a democratic digital economy designed to decentralize power and profits.

Ultimately, the OpenAI saga should alert us to an important lesson about the democratization of technological governance. Alternative funding and governance structures should be explored to develop AI equitably, prioritizing public benefits over investor returns.

With thoughtful regulation and democratic ownership models, innovations such as AI can be used to usher in an era of shared prosperity.

The fights in OpenAI represent mere skirmishes in a much larger conflict. And that conflict will determine whether society is able to collaborate and participate in innovation for the collective good – or whether technological progress will remain limited to the whims of a few powerful capitalists.

Source: theconversation.com