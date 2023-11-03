The only generative AI I want is trained on my personal life

That last year of AI hype has been largely driven by the allure of common sense chatbots. Microsoft Bing, ChatGPT, and to some extent Google experiment with services called Bard, which attempt to answer any question or request with a response in natural language, whether providing factual information that can be interpreted as You can find it in search via Google, or generating completely “new” text.

Real concerns can be raised about the use of these large language models (LLMs), but there are also dozens of exciting ways to use them. Chatbots and other AI features have spread into apps much faster than Instagram Stories clones, possibly because the capabilities of these features as parsers and generators of information are so great.

The reality of living and working online is that we are constantly bombarded with new information in the form of articles, videos, screenshots, and PDFs. No one has time to read or view this, but it might help if there’s a place to save it for later. Understand What have you saved and generated new ideas? It could really change the way we use computers. And this is something that is made possible by Generative AI.

ai notebook

NotebookLM essentially creates a study guide for whatever you upload and lets you ask questions about it.

Google

Google and Microsoft have given enterprise customers a preview of what 365 Copilot and Duet AI will look like. Two chatbots that, in addition to being able to generate new slides, documents and spreadsheets, are also able to answer questions about all those files and text that you have not read. However what is more interesting to me is what happens when you apply the same techniques to personal information.

With Duet AI, the update to Android, and the launch of the Pixel tablets, Google showcased a new AI-powered experiment at I/O 2023 that does just that. At the time, Google called the experiment Project Tailwind, and described it as a kind of research assistant and notebook all rolled into one. Tailwind was supposed to analyze the documents and files you shared and create a “study guide” around the information, including the ability to answer questions, create new content based on what you uploaded, and even That also included finding connections between documents. Perfect for students, lazy writers, and anyone who fits the definition of “knowledge worker.”

A beta version of the service launched in July as NotebookLM to a select group of testers. This early version of the service only accepts imports from Google Docs, and on a practical basis, it limits how many sources you can upload, but it’s still a potentially promising way to sort through those waves of information. Looks like those we are expected to deal with. ,

Fabric, “an AI-native workspace and file explorer” that I picked up while waiting for a chance to try out NotebookLM, strikes a similar idea. You can upload anything to Fabric (documents, PDFs, images, videos, and links), create notes, and the “Digital Library of Alexandria” attempts to make it searchable using natural language. Things you upload can be sorted into spaces and separate folders, and you can share links so you or multiple others can do the same at the same time, multiplayer style, with colored cursors and comments. Can interact with your content.

Fabric is like a big, interactive Google Drive that you can interact with.

Screenshot by Ian Carlos Campbell

The real magic of Fabric, which is essentially a more interactive Google Drive, is how the company is using AI. The Fabric Assistant is always a click away in the lower right corner. You can ask the Assistant to summarize a document, ask specific questions about its content, and get suggestions about other things you’ve uploaded that might be related. Both services tackle this idea in different ways, but seem to agree on the idea that it’s helpful to have a guiding hand when looking at something you don’t remember saving a month ago.

Insights on Demand

It can be hard to find context for the average person online, and there’s a real possibility that the proliferation of generic AI on the web and apps is the end of that context. If I can get a direct answer to a question from Google, why would I bother checking other links?

The exciting thing about what I would call “AI notebooks” like NotebookLM, Fabric, and other similar services is that their first priority is not to remove that context. In fact, their job is to help you build it, directing you toward things you already have that you can dive deeper into, and shedding light on what you’ve collected. How do they matter together?

This is a better, more realistic implementation of AI as a tool, rather than as how we will discover and generate knowledge in the future. And it feels like it could really change the way we experience everything we do with our computers in the next year, rather than the next 10.

Source: www.inverse.com