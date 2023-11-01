The One Thing You Need to Know About Pin Trading That Disney Doesn’t Tell You
One of the cheaper options at Disney World is pin trading. You can purchase pins in advance from eBay sellers and take them to the parks and then trade the pins from the boards located around all four parks.
My family has been doing this for a few years now and we miss the way it used to be before COVID when cast members wore pin lanyards that you could trade with. Since COVID, pinboards have started appearing in every park. Just go up and look at the board, if there is a pin you want to trade, replace it with one of your pins.
There are collectibles you can purchase and pin shops where you can purchase more exclusive pins that may suit your tastes but overall, trading is a delightful bonus to visiting the parks at Disney World.
Although there are not so many rules, there are still some. For example, you can trade two pins at a time and you must not trade a pin that is already on the board from which you want the pin. If you ask nicely, most cast members will roll their eyes and let you go, but it depends on the cast member and the number of people standing in line to see the board.
All this being said, there is still something about pin trading that you must know that many guests don’t know and I found out the hard way.
On my last trip to Disney World, my family spent our last day at EPCOT and as we left before the fireworks, my wife decided she wanted to take one last look at Hollywood Studios, the largest pin trading board in any of the parks. Was.
To our surprise the board disappeared at 8:30. We were told that many parks will remove the boards at 8:00 pm because they can cause backups when the park closes and guests are leaving.
I found a few other places that did this too. I was surprised but completely understand. So if you’re planning a day of pin trading, be aware that you may be disappointed if you plan on seeing the final form when you leave later in the evening.
