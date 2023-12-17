The old Chang'e's return (Catalyst:5ML) seems to be losing weight.

To find multi-bagger stocks, what underlying trends should we look for in a business? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. With this in mind, the ROCE of old chang’s (Catalyst:5ML) looks good right now, so let’s see what the return trend can tell us.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Old Chang’e, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$8.7m ÷ (S$83m – S$25m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, Old Chang’e’s ROCE is 15%. In absolute terms, this is a satisfactory return, but much better than the food industry average of 12%.

ROCE

Although the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to know about Old Chang Kee’s historical earnings, revenue and cash flow, check out these Free Graph here.

What can ROCE trends tell us

ROCE trend is nothing special, but overall returns are good. The company has deployed 51% more capital over the past five years, and returns on that capital have remained steady at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it’s some comfort to know that Old Chang Kee has consistently earned this amount. Steady returns in this ballpark may be uninspiring, but if they can be maintained over the long term, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

in conclusion…

To recap, Old Chang’s is consistently reinvesting capital at those nice rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has not provided much growth in terms of total returns to shareholders. For this reason, savvy investors will probably want to look further into this company if it is a major investment.

