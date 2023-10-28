FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tensions stemming from the war in Gaza could help accelerate the planet’s move away from warming fossil fuels like oil and gas and toward renewables, electric cars and heat pumps — just like There is a sharp increase in the price of oil. The head of the International Energy Agency said efforts to conserve fuel began during the 1970s.

“Today we are again facing a crisis in the Middle East that could once again shock oil markets,” said Fatih Birol, IEA executive director. He said the cutoff of natural gas supplies to Europe following Russia’s attack on Ukraine has increased stress on energy markets.

“Put these two things together, and no one can convince me that oil and gas are safe for countries or consumers,” Birol told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of the publication of the IEA’s annual world energy outlook on Tuesday. There are energy alternatives.” Which analyzes the global picture of energy supply and demand.

“This could further accelerate the worldwide energy transition,” he said, adding that renewable sources like wind or solar provide “long-term solutions” to energy security issues as well as climate change.

Attacks on Israel by the militant organization Hamas and subsequent military operations by Israel have raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict. The rise in oil prices so far has been relatively moderate. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $90.17 a barrel on Tuesday, down from about $84 on the eve of the Hamas attack. So far there has been no interruption in supplies due to the fighting.

Fossil fuel prices are below the 2022 peak, but “markets remain tense and volatile,” the IEA said in the report.

“Some of the immediate pressures of the global energy crisis have eased, but energy markets, geopolitics and the global economy remain volatile and the risk of further disruption always remains,” it said.

Birol explained that there was “a major government response” to energy supply concerns arising from the Arab oil embargo imposed during the 1973 Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

This sent oil prices soaring nearly 300% and led to the establishment of the IEA in 1974 to help shape a collective response to the disruption. This was followed by the Iranian Revolution of 1978, which dealt another blow to prices. At the time, solutions included implementing nuclear power plants and imposing mileage standards for cars.

“This time, we have all the available technologies,” Birol said. “We have solar, wind, nuclear power, electric cars. They will expand significantly around the world and this will provide an additional boost to the energy transition.

He pointed to the rapid adoption of electric cars, saying that in 2020 only one in 25 cars was electric, but in 2023 it would be one in five. Meanwhile, the share of fossil fuels in electricity generation has fallen from 70% ten years ago to 60% today and should reach 40% by 2030, he said.

The IEA said the upcoming UN climate conference requires coordinated international action to expand the use of clean technologies and find new ways to finance the large investments needed, especially in the developing world.

The report also points to the changing role of China, which was once a major source of increasing energy demand due to its rapid industrialization and development. The report said energy demand there could peak by 2025 amid slow growth and an “impressive” shift toward clean energy like solar and nuclear.

The IEA estimates that fossil fuel demand will peak before 2030 under current policies, but says this will be necessary if the world is to meet the global goal of keeping warming below 1.5 °C (2.7 °F). Governments will have to increase their efforts to accelerate the transition. ,

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: apnews.com