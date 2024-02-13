The oil market cooled down due to the Red Sea crisis. but this may change

Last week, Brent crude closed above $81 per barrel at around $82. This was a solid increase from the beginning of the week when the international benchmark was trading at around $78 a barrel. Yet these prices are roughly the same as they were when the Yemeni Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The seemingly unnatural price movement likely played a role in Saudi Arabia’s decision to stop working on expanding its production capacity and contributed to the already heightened uncertainty about the long-term future of the oil industry in investment areas. This also satisfied the oil traders. And complacency is dangerous. Because the situation is quite dynamic, and be warned in advance that it can change quickly.

When the Houthis attacked their first ships in early November, oil prices actually dropped – the price of Brent went from more than $90 per barrel in late October to around $77 per barrel in early December. Was. No one was worried about supply disruptions in the Red Sea because the Houthis were not targeting oil tankers.

What makes it even more interesting is that even when they attacked an oil tanker—a fuel ship for Trafigura—prices did not go up. Benchmarks remained stubbornly range bound. The dominant sentiment in oil markets was that supplies were adequate. In fact, there was a feeling at home that oil was being supplied in excess of the requirement.

There were some very good reasons for that feeling. For starters, fears of an Israel-Hamas war escalation have subsided amid ceasefire talks. It is thought that the lower the risk of escalating tensions, the lower the risk of oil supply disruption. RELATED: Oil markets are far tighter than oil prices

Then there’s the excess capacity argument: ING analysts reminded the market of this last week when they wrote that OPEC has about 5 million bpd in spare production capacity. Of this, 3 million bpd was in Saudi Arabia. Traders believe the Saudis will step in to help if supplies in the Middle East are disrupted – which they probably won’t, if recent history is any indication.

In 2022, when sanctions potentially threaten several million barrels of Russian oil and fuel, prices will rise into triple-digit territory. In the summer of that year, concerned about rising retail gasoline prices, President Biden asked the Saudis to increase production. The Saudis responded with the equivalent of “We’ll see” and then did nothing.

Chances are that this will be repeated if prices rise once again, for whatever reason. The reason to reiterate is that the Saudis have been trying to raise prices for several months, but to no avail. The market refuses to accept the possibility of demand exceeding supply, and this is thanks to forecasts such as the International Energy Agency’s monthly oil market report, which often underestimate demand trends.

For example, so far this year, the IEA has forecast oil demand to increase by 1.2 million barrels per day, while according to its forecast, supply should increase by 1.5 million barrels per day. However, the estimates fail to include the impact of the Red Sea crisis on oil demand, which has been significant and quite literal.

The rerouting of ships through the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope adds more than a week to the journey between Asia and Europe. Most of these ships are powered by petroleum fuel. The rerouting has directly increased oil demand by about 200,000 bpd so far, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Reuters commentators George He and Yawen Chen.

This means that, in a best-case scenario, oil demand will grow by 1.4 million bpd instead of 1.2 million bpd this year – and possibly even more. And there is never any certainty about non-OPEC supply either. Typically, supply forecasts focus on U.S. production growth, but this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects a sharp slowdown in production growth. In fairness, like the IEA, the EIA has been wrong before, but it is still beneficial to keep an eye on pessimistic scenarios for the immediate future.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Standard Chartered warned that global oil supply could be much lower than previously thought, and the market could slide into a deficit of 1.6 million bpd as soon as this month. It is not alone either. The EIA also expects an oil supply deficit for February, and larger than Stanchart’s, at 2.3 million bpd.

The balancing factor for prices is, somewhat ironically, the result of the Red Sea crisis. Due to long voyages, trade between Asia and Europe has become expensive, hindering the expansion of business activity and, as a result, restraining oil prices. At the moment, this is working for oil traders, who focus more on economic updates rather than news from the oil industry due to the rise in algorithmic trading.

Most analysts still warn about the possibility of increased tensions in the Middle East. The risk is there but has not yet manifested, which is why oil prices are where they are. It seems no one is interested in taking it forward. And this is really good news for oil consumers.

By Irina Slava for OilPrice.com

