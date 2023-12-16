The oil industry's mega-merger spree and a surge in US production point to strong demand for crude in the coming years

This year there has been a flurry of oil mega-mergers worth more than $100 billion.

Large deal flow and rising US production point to industry forecasts of huge demand in the coming years.

The “inevitable” consolidation suggests oil companies are shrugging off concerns of peak demand.

A series of billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector this year coincides with a boom in US oil production, and also trends point to the industry shrugging off concerns of peak oil demand, Coming with the expectation of a healthy market over the years.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report published Dec. 12 that deals for companies operating in the Permian Basin, a major drilling region that extends to West Texas and New Mexico, are set to exceed a record $100 billion in 2023.

Exxon Mobil’s proposed $59.5 billion deal for Pioneer Natural Resources – the largest oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin – follows Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition of Hess and Permian Resources’ $4.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Earthstone Energy. Moreover, those figures brought into limelight. ,

Matt Smith, chief U.S. oil analyst, said, “Oil demand is expected to continue to grow throughout the remainder of the decade, so consolidation in the U.S. oil patch is a more measured approach to meeting this need through lower costs and economies of scale. Is.” Kepler told Business Insider.

This is in contrast to the boom-and-bust approach and “wildcatting” – or exploratory drilling – of the past.

“Continued consolidation within the shale industry is inevitable,” said Jesse Jones, head of crude production for North America at Energy Aspects.

Jones told Business Insider that oil production from private producers has grown faster than that from public companies over the past three years, and U.S. oil production has largely exceeded estimates.

This year, US production has averaged 13 million barrels a day. Some analysts have predicted an increase to 2024. U.S. output hit a record 13.2 million barrels per day in September as OPEC+ leaders like Saudi Arabia and its allies like Russia struggle to regain control of oil’s recent slide.

“Upstream consolidation gradually reduces the growth potential from fields like the Permian, which is one reason we see US growth slowing significantly next year,” Jones said. “But it should also result in healthy financial results over time as a larger portion of the operator world is encouraged to adhere to capital discipline.”

More confidence in demand than IEA

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol predicted the beginning of the end of global crude demand in September, but the oil and gas industry has effectively bet on the opposite.

A commodities strategist at JPMorgan said this week that oil demand in emerging markets is significantly underestimated, and peak oil demand will not be seen in our lifetime.

Jim Mitchell, head of U.S. oil analysts for Refinitiv, said the surge in deal-making means corporations expect oil to remain a major source of energy for a long time, and U.S. companies are growing at a rate that requires them. Allows competition on a larger scale. scale.

“For the largest oil and gas companies, mergers mean they can compete with country-owned oil companies on the world stage,” Mitchell told Business Insider. “For medium-sized and smaller oil and gas companies, mergers provide financial health in an environment where financing will remain difficult.”

In his view, the pace of mergers and acquisitions is likely to slow next year, but the oil market will remain strong.

“We’re seeing bigger players buying smaller companies because it’s an easier way for them to add incremental production to their books,” said Kepler’s Smith. “This is an effective way for them to capitalize on tried-and-tested assets and acreage.”

Meanwhile, despite the recent decline in crude oil prices, Michel highlighted that a prolonged run of relatively high prices will help balance sheets recover from the “fiscal bloodbath that was COVID.” Is found and capital is provided for investment or money is returned to shareholders.

“My opinion,” Mitchell said, “is that both the consolidation and the oil boom suggest that demand will remain high and grow at least through the remainder of this decade.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com