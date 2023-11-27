The nurse says you should never enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. here’s why

In a recent TikTok video, a nurse released a PSA advising her viewers not to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans.

The video posted by Christy (@christyprn) on November 21 has received over 128,900 views, sparking a lively debate among commenters about the pros and cons of these private health insurance options.

In the video, Christy tells of encountering a billboard on her way home: “I saw a big billboard that said, ‘Enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, and you’ll get a free gym membership!’ “And it reminds me of my annual reminder to you guys not to enroll in a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan.”

She explains, “When those Medicare health insurance plans are managed by the government, it’s called Medicare or some of us call it traditional Medicare. However, some time ago the government also started allowing private insurance companies to distribute these plans. These are called Medicare Advantage plans.”

Christie expressed his reservations about these private insurance plans, citing concerns that they could deny important health services covered by traditional Medicare, “Many health care workers actually opt for these Medicare Advantage plans. Don’t like because they deny she claims traditional Medicare would have covered a lot of vital care.

However, emphasizing the need for careful consideration, the TikToker offers a disclaimer: “There may be some instances where a Medicare Advantage plan offers certain additional benefits that may be more beneficial to the patient than traditional Medicare. “

@christyprn An important message☝🏼 (ignore my kids fighting in the background) #greenscreen #healthinsurance #healthcare #nursesofttalk #patientadvocate ♬ Original Sound – Christy, RN | Advocate

Since being posted, the video has sparked a lively debate in the comments section, with health workers and viewers sharing their experiences and opinions.

Some echoed Christie’s concerns, with one commenter saying, “I work in outpatient care and Medicare Advantage plans are the worst. We can’t cover anything.”

“Thank you, say it out loud. Advantage Plans are thieves,” another added.

“Here R.N. Amen sister. This will bankrupt them,” wrote a third.

However, others disagreed, citing their positive experiences with their plans.

“My father was on various Medicare Advantage plans here in NC. They did a great job for him. No additional monthly costs and more documents to choose from,” wrote one such commenter.

“Medicare Advantage has done a great job [for] Me. My doctor’s medical team has worked together perfectly,” claimed another.

“No doctors in my area accept regular Medicare. I can only use it in urgent care clinics,” commented a third commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Christie through a TikTok comment.

*First published: November 26, 2023, 8:30pm CST

Vladimir Supika

Vladimir Supica is a freelance writer for the Serbia-based Daily Dot. She enjoys traveling to Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with her dog Max.

Source: www.dailydot.com