The number of residents at Christchurch Rehabilitation Center is increasing

A kaimahi at the Nova Trust's rehabilitation center near Otautahi.

By RNZ, Country Life

Planting chillies, catching the smell of sheep’s wool and training cucumber plants are helping people working at a special farm near Christchurch deal with some of the toughest life crises.

One of them is Tauranga mother-of-four Shannon, who was addicted to meth, alcohol and cannabis before arriving at the Nova Trust’s rehabilitation center on a 30-hectare property in Templeton.

The center runs programs for about 120 people per year based on indigenous nurseries, tunnel houses for growing vegetables and social enterprise.

A glasshouse at the Nova Trust's rehabilitation center on a 30-hectare property in Templeton.

When Country Life visits, Shannon is planting baby cucumbers that, when fully grown, will go on supermarket shelves.

“We’re casting our spell,” she laughs.

“I love working with plants… Coming in, I lost touch with how much I really loved it. And watching something grow is a real joy. It’s like self-development in a way. You know, you have to start from seed and learn to grow again. It’s beautiful.”

Shannon chose the Nova Trust’s rehabilitation program specifically because it involved gardening.

“It’s really the only rehab center that offers you to get your hands in the dirt and get in touch with whenua.

“It grounds us.”

The charity was established in 1981, and was founded by a local builder and businessman, Don Malcolm, with some colleagues from Christchurch.

Boyd Warren and Steve Rossell in a tunnel house filled with cucumber plants.

Chief executive Steve Rosell said its aim was to create better lives and pathways to recovery for people affected by alcohol and drug addiction and other life challenges.

The center is funded by revenue from social enterprises, agricultural produce and native tree nurseries, as well as Te Whātu Ora and some donors.

These operations are an integral part of the trust’s rehabilitation work with residents, Rossell said.

“They provide life and employment skills, opportunities to develop skills around general life and living, whether that’s cooking and cleaning, looking after themselves, but also, the routine of a workday. Also provide experiences that fit them very well to reintegrate into the community. post treatment.”

Commercial manager Boyd Warren explained that produce produced from the Nova Trust’s tunnel houses and paddocks reaches supermarkets and My Food Bag delivery via its own trucks.

“We manage the whole process from seed to supermarket shelves and the resident population is involved in all aspects of it, certainly in terms of gardening, which is great because they get to see something literally grow from seed. Then they go and shop in the supermarket, which has a huge impact on self-esteem.

Warren said the trust is fortunate to attract support from wholesalers, retailers and local farmers who provide livestock.

“I guess you would call it a competitive advantage, and we’ve got a very worthy purpose in what we do that promotes not only vegetable and beef production, but also life and employment skills programs, helping you Recover and re-enter the community.”

Back in the Tunnel House, Shannon said that things were going well for her six weeks after the show.

She made lifelong friends, was learning to understand herself and could even see herself working in gardening in the future.

“Being around you with other people who are struggling with the same types of things helps you feel comfortable within your own skin and understand yourself and grow within yourself like plants.”

