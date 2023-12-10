The number of people not saving enough for retirement is 'shocking'

not enough pension

An executive at one of the UK’s largest pensions and savings providers has warned that a large number of people are not saving enough for their retirement.

Mike Eakins, chief investment officer at Phoenix Group, said families face a shock in later life when they discover that savings pots are smaller than expected.

He said: “At the moment there is a huge gap between what they are saving and what they are expected to save. It’s really harsh.”

His comments come after a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) earlier this year showed that about 3.5 million private sector workers do not pay anything into pensions in any given year.

Lord Turner’s Pension Commission, which ran from 2002 to 2006, recommended that employees put 15 percent of their annual earnings into their pension.

However, among those who do save, nearly nine in 10 middle-income private sector workers are not meeting this target. IFS data showed that nearly two-thirds of people are saving less than 8 percent.

Mr Eakins said: “This is a shocking statistic. The reality is that people today are not saving enough for their pension.

“We need to raise contribution rates. And we also need to increase the returns they get to make the pension pot bigger.

British pension funds need to commit more to so-called “productive” assets to boost savers’ returns, he said, which means increasing investment in infrastructure, housing and start-ups.

He said only 9 per cent of pension funds in the UK are invested in these assets, much lower than the equivalent of 23 per cent in the G7.

“If you look at the period from 2011 to 2021, UK savers are about 1.2 per cent worse off per year than savers in Australia and Canada,” Eakins said.

“This is detrimental to our most important stakeholder, which is our 12 million customers. It is also damaging for wider economic growth and the UK’s outlook.”

His comments match the strategy being pursued by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is trying to use the Mansion House reforms to draw cash from pension funds to invest in British businesses.

As one of the eight signatories of its Mansion House agreement in July, Phoenix vowed to invest 5 percent of its assets, the equivalent of £12 billion, in start-ups and private equity over the next six years.

However, this is a small step towards reversing a much wider trend in the pensions industry, as money has been steadily pulled out of British stocks over the past three decades.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in 1992, UK pension funds held 32.4 percent of British shares. In 2022, this ratio reached a record low of only 1.6 percent.

Economists and business leaders warn that this means companies do not have enough cash to fuel growth.

Billionaire Tory donor Lord Spencer said: “This is a tragedy at one level and a disgrace at another. It will take 10 years to repair even a part of the damage that has been done.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com