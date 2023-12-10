The number of Americans visiting Tijuana has declined due to cartel violence.

The number of Americans getting tummy tucks in Tijuana has declined this year due to fears of local cartel violence and the peso’s rising value against the dollar, a new report says.

The city-to-city medical tourism trade in Mexico has fallen by more than half, according to industry leaders at the border report.

“There is a lot of bad publicity about the city that is creating a negative perception,” said Ricardo Vega Montiel, president of the College of Plastic Surgeons of Baja. “The government needs to step up and invest in strategic incentives to build a better image of the sector.”

Montiel told the outlet that typically more than 3,000 Americans undergo bariatric surgery in Tijuana each month.

He said this figure has now come down to less than 1,500.

Fears about the crime grew earlier this year when four Americans were kidnapped by cartel members in Mexico in March, two of whom were later found dead.

The group went south of the border so one of them could get a tummy tuck.

Tijuana's tummy-tuck industry has declined this year due to everything from crime fears to the declining dollar.

Industry leaders said financial considerations are also playing a role in the decline in business.

The Mexican peso is strengthening against the dollar, giving would-be tummy tuckers less incentive to cross the border.

This procedure can cost more than $20,000 in the US – and is known to cost less than half that in Mexico.

Business leaders said the decline in Tijuana’s medical business is also having a negative impact on local hotels, restaurants and commercial areas.

Complicating the problem even further is the fact that two dozen Tijuana cosmetic procedure clinics are under investigation for possible malpractice, practitioners told the outlet.

According to reports, two people died of bariatric complications in the border town in July.

Two Americans who traveled from Texas to Mexico in the march group for cosmetic surgery also died, although they were probably killed by smugglers, mistaking them for Haitian drug dealers.

The cost of a tummy tuck in Mexico can be less than half of the $20,000 it would cost in the US. getty images

Washington McGee, Eric Williams, Shad Woodard and Zindell Brown were snatched from their car on March 3 while en route to a medical clinic in Matamoros.

Woodard and Brown were both killed, while McGee and Williams were eventually freed after being taken captive.

McGee was the one asking for stomach surgery.

Approximately 1 million Americans travel to Mexico each year for affordable medical procedures. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montiel said that Tijuana is being unfairly considered unsafe and he is hopeful that the cosmetic procedure industry will recover.

Tijuana has long been a popular destination for those looking for weight loss solutions – a Facebook group titled “I Left My Stomach in Mexico” has more than 20,000 members.

Approximately 1 million Americans undergo some type of medical procedure in Mexico each year.

