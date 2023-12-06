The number of Amazon employees quitting their jobs is currently on the rise, blaming the strict RTO order, layoffs and 'lack of respect'.

Some Amazon employees have recently noticed an increasing number of Slack messages from coworkers who are quitting because of the company’s strict order to return to the office.

“This is my last week at Amazon and the only reason I’m leaving is because of the RTH (Return-to-Hub) policy,” one person wrote in a Monday message on the company’s internal Slack channel, which posts discussions about Amazon’s policy. is dedicated to the work in which employees are required to work. Whichever city is designated as the “hub” of their team.

The channel, called “Remote Advocacy,” has added more than 34,000 employees this year.

Many Amazon employees faced deadlines to start work in the offices and the increase in departures may be related to teams approaching those various deadlines.

AWS departure

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud unit, has seen some notable departures in the past week in particular. According to a message seen by Business Insider, one of the AWS employees who is leaving had previously complained about the RTO on Slack.

“The sheer number of AWS resignations last week is astonishing,” Merritt Baer posted on X on Monday. He left AWS in July after working for more than 5 years in the cloud division.

Other employees who announced plans to leave Slack recently cited RTOs as the sole reason for finding new jobs.

“I accepted an offer for a senior position at a remote-first company and gave my two weeks’ notice today,” an AWS employee wrote on Monday in one of the messages seen by BI. “I want to make it clear that poor communication around RTO and its implementation is the only reason I am leaving Amazon.”

“it [is] My last day at Amazon,” another AWS employee wrote on Friday. “I was given a transfer order that was never possible for me, and luckily I got an opportunity before my deadline that I’m excited about.”

‘Return to Hub’

Beginning in 2023, Amazon began requiring most employees to come to the office at least 3 days a week. In February, CEO Andy Jassy told employees there would be some exceptions, but they would be “a small minority.” Then in July, the company began implementing a “return-to-hub” policy. Hubs are central locations assigned to each individual team, and employees work from those hubs rather than from an office closest to their current city.

“Nonetheless, Business Insider is cherry-picking anecdotes in an attempt to create a false story,” Amazon spokesman Rob Munoz wrote in an emailed statement. “Attrition at Amazon, including AWS, is the lowest it has been in recent years and it is wrong to suggest anything otherwise.”

“In February, we shared with employees that we would ask them to come into the office three or more days per week starting in May because we believe this will lead to the best long-term outcomes for our customers, business and culture. See you,” Munoz said. “Now that we’ve had several months with most employees in the office, there’s more energy, connection and collaboration, and we’re hearing it from employees and the businesses around our offices.”

‘my last day’

Still, there are some Amazon employees who have recently decided to quit over this issue. Some expressed concern that they felt a lack of respect from management when it came to RTOs, as well as the massive layoffs at the company earlier this year.

“Tomorrow is my last day at Amazon,” one Amazon employee wrote Thursday. “The lack of basic human respect that the leadership has shown with the layoffs and forced RTOs is completely unacceptable.”

“Today is my last day at Amazon,” another AWS employee wrote Friday. This person cited, “The lack of basic respect for employees as human beings with lives and families, which our executives showed through repeated rounds of layoffs, poor planning, forced RTOs and RTTs (Return to Team) “, which has no data.” Support them or seek advice.”

As BI recently reported, employee attrition is just one of the issues facing Amazon’s cloud business, as the unit grapples with slow growth, missing some sales targets and employee fatigue to sell new AI services. Has been.

