The November fire is still burning in NFTs – here are the 10 best-selling NFTs this week

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The non-fungible token market has experienced rapid growth in recent weeks, leading most digital collectibles in nearly every metric. The NFT short market rally began in early November and is expected to increase further in the coming weeks. In this article, we have listed some of the best-selling NFT collections in the last week of November:

Source: CoinGecko.com, Top-selling NFTs by daily trading sales volume

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset incubation studio Yuga Labs, featuring a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is the best-selling NFT collection in the last week of November. Over the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 4,160 ETH. The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has a market capitalization of $604 million and a minimum price of $60,458.

2. DeGods NFT Collection

DeGods, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Dust Labs featuring a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is the second best-selling NFT collection in the last week of November. In the last 24 hours, the DeGods NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 2052 ETH. DeGods has a market capitalization of $63 million and a minimum price of $7,027.

3. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs featuring a definitive set of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is the third best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 1,297 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $225 million and an NFT minimum price of $11,552.

4. Azuki NFT Collection

Azuki is a blue-chip NFT collection from the digital asset incubation studio, featuring a limited set of 10,000 anime-themed NFTs hosted on Ethereum, the largest blockchain network for NFTs. Blue-chip Azuki is the fourth best-selling NFT collection in the last week of November. Over the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 1,206 ETH. Its market cap is $126 million and NFT floor price is $12,635.

5. Pudgy Penguin NFT Collection

Pudgy Penguins is an NFT collection consisting of a limited edition of 8,888 cute, chubby penguin birds hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network. Pudgy Penguin is the fifth best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 843 ETH. The Pudgy Penguin NFT collection has a market capitalization of $115 million and a minimum price of $13,006.

Source: CoinGecko.com, Top-selling NFTs by trading sales volume

6. Moonbirds NFT Collection

Moonbirds, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Proof Collective featuring a limited set of 10,000 NFTs, is the seventh best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 490 ETH. The Moonbirds NFT collection has a market capitalization of $42 million and a minimum price of $4,196.

7. Overload NFT Collection by Creepz

Creepz by Overload is an NFT collection offering a limited supply of 8,980 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. Creepz is the seventh best-selling NFT collection in the last week of November. In the last 24 hours, the Creepz by Overload NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 420 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $52 million and a minimum price of $5,693.

8. Grape NFT Collection

Grapes is an NFT collection consisting of a limited edition of 3,333 hand-crafted NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network. The Grapes NFT is the eighth most traded NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Grapes NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 399 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $23 million and a minimum price of $6,790.

9. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

CryptoPunks is an NFT collection from digital asset firm Larva Labs, consisting of a traded sales volume of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network. CryptoPunks is the ninth best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the CryptoPunks NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 245 ETH. It has a market cap of $1.1 billion and a minimum price of $117,869.

10. Mad Lads NFT Collection

Mad Lads, an NFT collection from Solana framework development company Coral, is the tenth most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past 24 hours, the Mad Lads NFT collection has attracted a trading sales volume of 8,077 SOL, closing out our list of the ten best-selling NFTs in the last week of November. Mad Lads has a market capitalization of $73 million and a minimum price of $7,330.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: insidebitcoins.com