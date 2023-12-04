The North Face quickly replaces wet TikTok hiker's jacket with helicopter on mountain

Here’s how to turn negative publicity into a positive one – and it’s also a good example of how accepting that “the customer is always right” can work for both parties.

Because when a drenched and disgruntled traveler in New Zealand used TikTok to complain to The North Face about a waterproof jacket he recently purchased that wasn’t waterproof, The North Face immediately sprang into action and A replacement helicopter was sent for him.

Well, when we get into the action, you have to keep in mind that both videos were posted four days apart, giving the original video plenty of time to go viral, and The North Face’s The marketing department got enough time to make detailed preparations. feedback.

Here’s the initial video, posted by American tourist Jennifer Jensen, who was hiking in the Queenstown area of ​​New Zealand for her 30th birthday.

@fannypack310 ♬ Original Sound – Jen Jensen

Claiming that his ‘waterproof’ jacket had left him drenched, he set The North Face a challenge: redesign the jacket and then deliver it to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand. “I’ll wait. I’ll be the only person here looking like a drowned rat. Waterproof my ass!”

The TikTok video quickly went viral (it has over 11.5 million views to date) so The North Face Marketing team reached out to her and they crafted the following TikTok reaction…

@thenorthface ♬ Lisztomania – Instrumental – Phoenix

So Jensen didn’t get the new design he asked for, but he did get a nice new replacement jacket. And The North Face received a largely positive response and came across as a company that cares.

The Internet is the Internet, however, and conspiracy theorists were claiming it was all a setup. But after Jensen reiterated several times in the comments that he’s not an influencer (in fact, it seems like this is the first time he’s posted on TikTok and his Instagram following is quite modest), he got a chance to see The North for the second video. No money was received from Face. (Although she did get a new coat), and she was just a passenger who got peed on and got wet.

However it is still unclear whether the jacket was defective, poorly designed, incorrectly labeled or just the wrong jacket for the job. But The North Face probably would have lost had they gone that route in response. This way, they’ve turned potential bad publicity into smart marketing savings.

Source: www.advnture.com