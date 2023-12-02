The North Face pulled a hilarious, brilliant marketing stunt by driving a disgruntled customer up a mountain and gifting him a new jacket because it rained.

Popular apparel brand The North Face recently posted a unique marketing stunt on TikTok.

In one video, he delivered a rain jacket to a woman on top of a mountain in New Zealand via helicopter.

The woman had complained on viral TikTok that her waterproof jacket had got wet in the rain.

The North Face pulled an elaborate marketing stunt on TikTok and delivered some rain gear via helicopter to a woman in New Zealand whose complaint about the brand went viral on the platform.

jane jensen On November 17, she posted a TikTok video showing herself on a hiking trail in the rain, getting drenched while wearing a rain jacket with The North Face logo.

“I’ve got an option with The North Face,” Jensen says in the video, which has been viewed more than 11 million times. “I bought this ‘rain jacket’ a few days ago and the advertising tag said it was waterproof. Okay listen, I’m 100% sure it’s raining outside and I’m getting wet.”

She continued, “Listen… I don’t want a refund. I want you to redesign this rain coat to make it waterproof and deliver it to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand, where I will wait.”

She tagged The North Face’s TikTok page in her caption. In one comment, a user named @timbrodini wrote: “*The Northface has left the conversation.”

The popular outdoor clothing brand created its own TikTok video in response to @timbrodini’s comment in which it said: “We were busy with express delivery @jen His jacket on the top of the mountain.”

in tiktok video , a North Face employee can be seen picking up a red jacket from one of its physical stores and then boarding a helicopter where it is flying to New Zealand. The man then jumps out of the helicopter on the top of the mountain and runs outside to throw the jacket to the waiting Jensen.

She says “Thank you” at the end of the video, which has also gone viral and has been viewed 4.1 million times.

Then Jensen made one follow up video It was reported on her page that The North Face’s marketing team saw her video and wanted to make “revisions”. She said they took her by helicopter to the top of a mountain in New Zealand to give her new rain gear.

He concluded at the end of the video, “The ultimate test at this point will be whether or not the new rain gear they gave me at the top of that mountain will hold up to the high standards that The North Face has now set for itself Is.”

Some users speculated whether his original video was also part of a marketing stunt, but Jensen responded that he “turned down” the opportunity to pay for the company’s follow-up video.

“I’m not an influencer, I was just a disappointed customer.”

The marketing strategy seems to be a new way for brands to connect with customers by providing an entertaining video on social media as well as showing they care.

Looks to be following in the footsteps of The North Face stanley cup brand Which recently went viral after gifting a new car to a woman. The woman’s own car burned down, but in a TikTok video she showed that her insulated Stanley Cup survived the car fire and the ice inside didn’t melt.

