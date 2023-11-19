The North American airline market is the most concentrated in the world

Summary

North America has the highest market concentration in terms of airline market share, with the three largest airlines capturing 50% of the total market share.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region has the lowest concentration, where half of the market share is shared among 18 airlines.

The Middle East, Latin America, Europe and Africa fall in between, with varying levels of market concentration among their top airlines.

On 17 November the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data outlining airline market share profiles according to specific sectors. The data is put together by IATA’s Sustainability & Economics.

Market share is measured by the cumulative share of total scheduled revenue seats by region and number of airlines. The data is based on last year’s performance and advanced data for November and December.

Source: IATA

According to the data presented above, market concentration varies for the three largest regions (North America, Europe and Asia), with North America having the highest concentration.

North America market collapses

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) is the world’s second largest aviation market, with the region expected to dominate the aviation landscape by 2027. The main factor driving revenue in the region is the high frequency of regional flights due to low ticket prices.

IATA data shows that the level of concentration is highest in the region, with the three largest airlines capturing 50% of the total market share. When the top 10 airlines are taken into account, this number increases to 89%.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

However, growth rates in the regions are significantly lower than both the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle-Eastern region.

Asia Pacific region

In sharp contrast to North America, airlines in the Asia-Pacific region (primarily India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia) have the lowest market share. Half the sector’s market share is shared between 18 airlines. Its curve is the flattest among all the regions.

The region is the largest and fastest growing, with pundits expecting growth rates to reach 4.4% by 2040. The high level of development is primarily responsible for the increase in regional travel in China and India. Furthermore, favorable economic and political conditions including the regional central location have positioned it for success.

Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East

The level of density of other regions on the list falls between the North American and Asian regions.

Photo: Boeing

The Middle East ranks second when it comes to market concentration among airlines. The top five airlines account for 62% of the region’s market share. Latin America follows closely with the top five carriers accounting for 51% of the market, which increases to 72% when the top ten airlines are considered.

In Europe, 50% market share is achieved by the top ten airlines. Finally, Africa’s top five carriers account for 30% of the region’s traffic, a number that rises to 44% when the top ten airlines are considered.

Source: simpleflying.com