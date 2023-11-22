The No. 1 Type of Praise You Should Avoid If You Want to Raise ‘Stronger, More Mature’ Kids: Harvard-Trained Parenting Expert

Author and toxic-parenting researcher Jennifer Breheny Wallace

Do you want your children to grow up to be confident and successful? Be careful about how you praise them, says toxic-parenting researcher Jennifer Breheny Wallace.

Instead of highlighting their accomplishments, like a good grade on a report card, focus on the specific character traits that make them tick, says Wallace, author of “Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic – And What We Can Do About It.” Help enable their success. ,

“Noticing and acknowledging other people’s strengths makes those around us feel like they matter,” she tells CNBC Make It.

For her book, Wallace interviewed child psychologists and, working with child psychologist Richard Weisbord of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, surveyed 6,500 parents across the United States. (Wallace himself has a degree from Harvard University.)

Wallace’s research found that highlighting children’s honesty, creativity, and other positive qualities often helps them grow in emotionally healthy ways. She recalls Weisbord saying, “People become stronger and more mature, less by being admired and more by being famous.”

“We [need to] Look for what’s inherently valuable in them,” says Wallace. “Things that have nothing to do with external accomplishments.”

Some psychologists say that praising children for specific achievements may actually do more harm than good.

For many of the children and teens Wallace interviewed, the emphasis on getting good grades or winning competitions increased the pressure and stress of achieving those accomplishments.

“That will become the new destination,” says Wallace. “And that wasn’t sustainable for these kids. The praise started to feel more like pressure, like: ‘Now, this is what we expect from you.’”

Research shows that children who see good grades as a result of effort and character strength rather than ability alone are more successful in the future. Similarly, children benefit greatly from understanding that their parents value them for their achievements, not for what they are, says Wallace.

Overall, those children can develop the confidence to take on challenging projects without fear of failure, and the ability to bounce back when they fail, she adds: “Our children Instead of praising, [let] They know we see them as they naturally are [and get] To know their powers deeply.”

Wallace’s strategy is easier said than done, she says. Recognizing your child’s character strengths can be challenging, and the stress of parenting often turns your attention toward trying to fix their perceived weaknesses.

“We feel like it’s our job to correct our kids’ weaknesses,” Wallace says. “but really, [it’s] In the words of the researchers, it’s important to become ‘a strengths tracker’ and really see our children’s strengths so we can reinforce the good in them and not focus so much on the negative.

One of their suggestions: Gather as a family to take the VIA Character Strengths Survey, a free online questionnaire developed by psychologists Christopher Peterson and Martin Seligman. It takes about 10 minutes to complete, and creates individual profiles for each person – highlighting 24 positive human strengths such as bravery, creativity, kindness, humor and social intelligence.

Wallace says discussing the results as a family can help you identify and talk about how your children draw on specific strengths on a daily basis.

You can also ask for information from your children’s teachers, as they are often adept at identifying and highlighting children’s strengths. Wallace says she does this by commenting on her children’s report cards: When a teacher writes praise, she underlines the praise and adds her own note.

For example, she says: “I see this too. You always help your brothers and sisters. How wonderful.”

