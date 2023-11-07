The No. 1 'hidden' skill behind billionaire Bill Gates' success is one that works in any field, psychology expert says.

It’s hard to deal with optimism and pessimism.

Pessimism is important for survival, and it helps us prepare for risks before they occur. But optimism is equally important. The belief that things can – and will – get better even when the evidence is unclear – is one of the most essential parts of everything from a good relationship to long-term investing.

Optimism and pessimism seem like contradictory mindsets, so it is more common for people to prefer one or the other.

But in my book, “Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes,” I write about why finding a way to balance the two has always been — and always will be — one of the most important skills in life.

Successful people find a balance between pessimism and optimism

Bill Gates is a great example of how powerful this hidden skill is. From the day he started Microsoft, he insisted that there always be enough cash in the bank to keep the company afloat for 12 months without any revenue.

In 1995, Charlie Rose asked him why he kept so much cash on hand. Things change so fast in technology, he said, that next year’s business was not guaranteed — “including Microsoft.”

In 2007, he reflected: “I was always worried because the people who worked for me were older than me and had children, and I always wondered, ‘What if we don’t get paid? Can I get paid? Will I be able to pay?’ ,

Here optimism and confidence are mixed with heavy pessimism. What Gates feels is that you can only be optimistic in the long term if you are pessimistic enough to survive in the short term.

Why you should try to be a ‘rational optimist’

An important thing to recognize here is that optimism and pessimism exist on a spectrum.

At one end, you have the pure optimists. They think everything is great, will always be great, and view all negativity as a character flaw. Part of this lies in arrogance: they are so sure of themselves that they can’t imagine anything going wrong.

At the other extreme, you have the pure pessimists. They think everything is terrible, will always be terrible, and see all positivity as a character flaw. Part of this is rooted in ego: they have so little confidence in themselves that they don’t realize anything is going right. They are the exact opposite of pure optimists, and completely disconnected from reality.

That sweet spot in between is what I call rational optimists: those who accept that history is a constant series of problems, disappointments, and failures, but who remain optimistic because they know that setbacks don’t ultimately stop progress. .

They seem like hypocrites and flip-floppers, but they are often more forward-thinking than other people.

So the trick in any area from finances to career and relationships is to survive short-term problems so you can stick around long enough to enjoy long-term growth.

Save like a pessimist and invest like an optimist.

Plan like a pessimist and dream like an optimist.

They may seem like conflicting skills. and they are. It’s easy to think that you should either be an optimist or a pessimist. It’s hard to realize that there is a time and place for both, and that both can – and should – coexist.

But this is what you see in almost every successful long-term endeavor.

Morgan Housel is a money expert and author “The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness” And “Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes.” a partner on cooperative fund And a former contributor to the Wall Street Journal, he is a two-time winner of the Best in Business Award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. Follow him on Twitter @morganhousell,

