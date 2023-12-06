The Nikkei 225 climbed 2% as Asian markets bounced back from Tuesday's broad selloff.

three hours ago

Nikkei 225 gains in Asia, driven by commercial services stocks

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led gains in Asia, mainly driven by gains in commercial services and utilities stocks.

The index rose 1.9% on Wednesday, with global printing company Toppan Holdings the biggest gainer with a gain of 10.67%.

Electric utility Tokyo Electric Power Co., chip equipment supplier Lasertek and conglomerate Sony Group were among the other big advancers.

7 hours ago

Australia’s third quarter gross domestic product grew more than expected

Australia’s gross domestic product grew 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, surpassing the 1.8% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters and matching the rate seen in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 0.2% during the quarter due to an increase in government consumption and capital investment, the country’s statistics bureau said.

However, it also said that domestic consumption and GDP growth slowed quarter-on-quarter due to continued cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates.

– Lim Hui Ji

8 hours ago

Sentiment among large Japanese companies improved in December: Reuters Tankan survey

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies improved in December, according to the monthly Reuters Tankan survey.

Reuters reported that “sentiment improved for the second consecutive month as the auto sector recovers from last year’s semiconductor shortage and supply chain crisis.”

The sentiment index for manufacturers stood at +12, compared to +6 in November. Separately, the survey showed the services sector index at +26, down from +27 in November.

A positive figure indicates that optimists in the field outnumber pessimists, and vice versa.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly Tankan survey is due on December 13.

– Lim Hui Ji

9 hours ago

CNBC Pro: These 5 stocks are on Goldman’s European conviction list – and they’re up 130%

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its “Strength List” of its top stock picks in Europe for December – one stock in particular stands out for its significant upside potential.

Wall Street bank analysts see the stock rising 130% over the next 12 months as the company makes massive infrastructure investments that will improve its sustainable free cash flow.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are also bullish on this stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

-Ganesh Rao

9 hours ago

CNBC Pro: JPMorgan ups its 2023 forecast for European stocks. Here is its 2024 call

JPMorgan strategists are making a bold call for European stock market performance next year after predicting it will hit 2023.

This forecast comes from the same team of strategists that accurately predicted the performance of the MSCI Eurozone this year. He expected the index to rise 9.1% in local currency terms to close at 256 points by the end of December 2023. The index is currently at 266 points.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about its 2024 outlook here.

-Ganesh Rao

9 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: The pros give their verdict on the viral weight loss stocks

12 hours ago

Apple’s progress limits Dow’s losses

Gains in Apple shares helped offset losses for the Dow in Tuesday’s session, underscoring gains in technology names.

The blue-chip average slipped about 0.2%, offset by a more than 2% decline at Goldman Sachs and a 3% decline at Procter & Gamble. But a nearly 2% jump in Apple — the best performer in the Dow — helped offset the 30-stock index’s losses.

See the list…

Apple, 1-day chart

The move comes as technology outperformed overall on Tuesday. In fact, as of 3:30 p.m. ET the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is the only major index poised for gains.

Similarly, information technology and communications services – known for their exposure to tech – were two of the only three out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 on track to end the session higher. (Consumer discretionary was the second sector to close positively.)

Beyond Apple, the Dow was boosted by gains of more than 1% in Verizon and Merck.

– Alex Haring

13 hours ago

Oil prices are falling despite efforts by OPEC+ to persuade the market to cut.

Oil prices fell again on Tuesday, despite efforts by OPEC+ to convince traders that production cuts had been agreed to last week.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 72 cents, or .99%, to settle at $72.32 a barrel, while the Brent crude contract for February fell 83 cents, or 1.06%, to settle at $77.20 a barrel.

Traders remain skeptical that OPEC+ will keep promises to cut supply.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC+ is ready to extend supply cuts into the first quarter of 2024 if necessary, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Saudi Energy Minister Price Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg on Monday the group would meet promised cuts of 2.2 million bpd and could extend them beyond the first quarter if necessary.

– Spencer Kimball

16 hours ago

Nio emerges after EV maker reports shrinking losses

Nio climbed more than 4% as investors cheered the electric vehicle maker’s narrowing of losses during the third quarter.

The Chinese company reported a loss of 2.67 yuan per share, narrower than the 2.91-yuan decline expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. It also saw a decline from its second-quarter loss of 3.7 yuan per share.

This eclipsed revenue, which fell short of analysts’ consensus forecast in the third quarter. Guidance on key financial measures was also soft.

See the list…

Nio, 1-day chart

– Alex Haring, Arjun Kharpal

18 hours ago

Job opportunities fall to lowest level since March 2021

Job vacancies in October fell to the lowest level since 2021, according to Labor Department data released on Tuesday.

According to Dow Jones, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 8.7 million roles opened in October, below economists’ consensus forecast of 9.4 million. This is also the lowest opening since March 2021.

The data is welcome news for investors who want evidence that prior interest rate hikes have had the Federal Reserve’s intended effect on the economy. Stocks rose after the data, but the Dow was still down more than 100 points.

-Alex Harring, Jeff Cox

Source: www.cnbc.com