The NFT market has crashed. What should artists do now?

In the wake of the multi-year recession of the NFT market, many artists who once thrived are now navigating a challenging and uncertain landscape. The NFT market experienced rapid growth in recent years before it faltered, leading artists to question whether digital artwork is still a viable path to success.

However, amidst this uncertainty, there are opportunities for artists to not only endure but also thrive. As new technologies for the distribution of art continue to emerge, it is important for artists to focus on methods that enable them to promote and sell their work long-term, regardless of any market conditions .

David DeVore is the founder of NFT marketplace and minting development platform Props.

According to a recent survey by Artsy, 52% of respondents said they collect art to support artists, while 38% said they buy art as an investment. This statistic highlights the enduring strength of artist communities and emphasizes the importance of connecting with individual collectors.

Let’s take a deeper look at why this approach is necessary and explore its benefits, taking inspiration from successful artist-collector relationships.

Building personal relationships with collectors is a powerful strategy, especially in terms of return on investment. When collectors feel a personal connection to an artist, they are not just buying art; They are investing in a creative journey. This emotional bond often leads to long-term support and a loyal collector base.

successful artists like gabe weiss, ClaraThank you and Diana Sinclair This has demonstrated how fostering relationships with collectors can sustain their careers. These artists have nurtured their communities, connecting with them regularly and creating a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the exchange of art for money.

There are some basic pillars that can lead to artistic success now and in the long term. Part of this process involves artists maintaining full ownership of their brand. In crypto terms this means their own mint sites, smart contracts, and collector experiences.

Brand dilution through hosting on marketplace aggregators depersonalizes the experience of purchasing artwork and forces the artist to be beholden to the whims of third parties.

The term “community” has become somewhat overused in the Web3 ecosystem, but for artists, it is limited to the group of people who actively support and engage with their work. These individuals are enthusiastic about the artist’s creations and interact with them through various social mediums.

Artists should always think about providing intrinsic value to their community before looking for external rewards. This means regularly checking in with collectors and hosting events so they know who is active, and possibly collaborating with other artists to build a larger network of collectors.

Such communities are invaluable, providing artists with a stable base that protects them from any unpredictable market fluctuations. The reality of the current Web3 ecosystem is that traditional NFT promotion and marketing techniques no longer work in a bearish market, and that means artists have to be more creative and innovative in the way they promote their work and engage collectors. will be. This can include creating alternative and recurring revenue streams using a variety of tools, including free claims, paid mints, subscriptions, physical merchandise inclusions, and IRL experiences.

Every artist needs to make data-based decisions about what techniques work best for their work and constantly experiment. For example, combining Google Analytics on a personally branded website with qualitative surveys on social media channels provides strong insights on collector demographics, onsite behavior and interests that can help artists strategically approach marketing activation, content creation and communication strategies. will guide you in making more informed decisions. ,

At the same time, artists should not overlook the enduring power of traditional distribution methods. These methods, such as art galleries, exhibitions and physical art shows, have stood the test of time and continue to provide credibility in an ever-changing art landscape. Embracing traditional methods allows artists to adapt their work into suitable formats beyond the digital, increasing the likelihood of their art becoming accessible to a wider audience.

The way to secure these more traditional paths often falls back on self-promotion from artists, to get to a point where a gallery or exhibition would want to partner with them.

It is also important to address the negative reputation associated with NFTs. While some NFT investments have been speculative in nature, it is essential to recognize that art retains its intrinsic value beyond its digital form. The value of art lies in the trust in the creator and his or her unique vision.

Collectors are attracted to artists they trust, artists who connect with them on a personal level. Get your face out to artists as much as possible by telling them the background of their work or the specific release they’re promoting, finding nearby communities, organizing digital and real-life events, and helping make real connections. That unique vision should be expressed by showing it. with people.

The art world is constantly evolving, and artists must adapt to these changes by adopting a combination of traditional and Web3 strategies.

Source: www.coindesk.com