The NFT bubble has burst – nothing valuable is lost – Content South Africa

Surprise surprise. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are now worthless. Hands up who didn’t see this coming? Let’s remember that an NFT is a digital thing – in this case an image – that can still be replicated and copied, but it requires the owner to hold a letter of authenticity to the artwork through a token on the blockchain.

For a short time a few enterprising so-called creators (of questionable artistic ability, to be honest) made some mediocre digital art and made millions of dollars. good for them.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is the greatest example of this shocking trend where fantasy art is overpriced, sold, and resold, and ultimately has no value anymore.

Cryptocurrency-focused website dappGamble analyzed 73,257 NFT collections and concluded that “the vast majority of NFTs are worthless”.

It found that “69,795 of them were left in tears, with a market cap of 0 ether (ETH). This statistic effectively means that 95% of people owning NFT collections are currently making useless investments. After looking at those figures, we would estimate that the 95% includes more than 23 million people whose (sic) investments are now worthless.

Ouch.

Most NFT investments vanish into nothingness

But, if all those hapless investors are honest with themselves, NFTs were never worth anything. It was another technological fad that preyed on two of humanity’s worst characteristics: greed and the fear of missing out. Perhaps FOMO, more than anything else, made rational people – those who knew they were buying something that was not unique, no matter how much the NFT hype claimed otherwise – invest in these supernatural things.

That was until talentless former US First Lady Melania Trump released an NFT image of her eyes that said, wait for it, Melania’s perspectiveYou knew this trend was futile.

“The hype around NFTs peaked in the 2021/22 bull run, with monthly trading volume recorded at nearly $2.8 billion in August 2021,” said the DappGamble report, which used data from NFT Scan and CoinMarketCap. “From this, NFTs captured the collective imagination around the world with multiple news reports of million-dollar deals for the sale of certain NFT assets.”

Read more: Risks of Crypto and NFTs (as set forth in the Terms of Service Agreement)

But by July 2023, this weekly trading value had fallen to just $80m, just 3% of the August 2021 peak, dappGamble says.

Now they have no value.

Two years ago, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet was sold as an NFT for $2.9 million in March 2021. It was that kind of hype that propelled NFTs to absurd valuations.

Now that the bubble has burst, the rush of NFT-related press releases has also diminished. That alone gives me some relief, as do thousands of other tech journalists who are hit with so many desperate attempts at free publicity with every new social media trend.

Many alcohol and fashion brands have, quite literally, tried to hop on the bandwagon by launching their own ranges. Who wants to buy a cider or lipstick bottle image – that can be cut and pasted for free?

It’s a worrying sign that so many big brands think the way to market their product will be the same as whatever new trend emerges – remember the weird fourth-industrial revolution nonsense before the pandemic?

Thankfully we’re spared all the NFT drivel – unless it makes an inevitable comeback when more people lose money buying useless digital things because, you know, FOMO…

