In the West, most of the top management institutes are business schools of a university – Booth School of Business (University of Chicago), Harvard Business School (Harvard University), Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Haas School of Business (University of California, Berkeley). But in India, the top management schools are standalone institutes – IIMs, ISB, XLRI, etc.

“With multidisciplinary education taking center stage, the next wave of top B-schools will come from university campuses,” says Bibek Banerjee, director, School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME), Shiv Nadar University, in an interview with In Vikram Chaudhary of FE, he says that a university-based B-school offers both depth and breadth of discipline, which a standalone B-school may not be able to provide. Part:

Why are the top B-schools in India left out of the traditional university ecosystem?

When we were building India soon after independence, we needed good technical institutions in medicine, engineering and management and this required a special, dedicated focus. This is how AIIMS, IIT, IIM etc. came into existence.

On the other hand, traditional universities focus on educating the masses in humanities, social sciences, sciences, economics and offering programs like BA, BSc, MA, MSc, PhD etc.

But now I believe that education is becoming multidisciplinary, which also includes technical education. This is why B-schools are getting better on university campuses, including where I head SME at Shiv Nadar University.

So, a university-based B-school is going to be as good as an IIM… In other words, can a student choose SME over MDI Gurgaon or IIM Lucknow?

It depends on the student, but I will tell you where SMEs have the advantage.

Today entrepreneurship is happening in every field. Let’s say a student wants to pursue a business or career in music, creative arts, or healthcare. In a standalone B-school, he or she will have access to the best case studies in these fields. In SME, in addition, he will have access to the schools of music, creative arts or health care in the next building. They can not only take classes there, but also partner with faculty on their next research project.

A university offers both depth and breadth of discipline, which a standalone B-school may not be able to provide.

What is the profile of a student taking admission in SME?

In the last few decades, we have created a system of rejection instead of acceptance. For example, 200,000 candidates are appearing for JEE and 90% of them are rejected. At Shiv Nadar, we focus on acceptance. We take students from CAT, but also those who have taken GRE or GMAT – on a bad day, someone might not have scored well in CAT, but on another day could have rocked the GMAT.

Last year the average CAT percentage of the students we selected was 80, but more than that we focus on the interview, where we sit with them for more than an hour.

Why is your batch size limited to 60?

We are a completely residential school – located on the fringes of Delhi – and so we can only take as many students as we can accommodate in our hostels. But the limited batch size ensures that our students get quality attention from the faculty.

Do you also run a graduate degree like BBA?

We do, but we call it BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies), which I believe is one of the best graduate management programs in the country.

What are your placements like?

Last year, the average salary of our MBA students was Rs 11 lakh. The top 50% of the class had an average of Rs 15 lakh, and the highest salary was Rs 24 lakh. Where we stand out is our fees, which is just Rs 14 lakh, whereas most standalone B-schools charge much more.

Last year, our students got placed in top companies like Deloitte, American Express, EY and others.

Is your location (on the edge of town) a challenge in attracting recruiters?

Not really, but we don’t want to take any chances and that’s why we accompany our students to companies, and have their placement interviews at a place convenient to the recruiters.

Source: www.financialexpress.com