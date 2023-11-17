The next trillion-dollar car company will have an API

John Hayes is the founder and CEO of ghost autonomySelf-driving AI software platform for the mainstream consumer automotive market.

When Apple introduced the iPhone, it never dreamed that an app like Uber would emerge. What will killer apps for the car of the future look like and who is going to build them?

As the software-defined car takes shape before our eyes, it’s clear that, beyond autonomy, the automotive software opportunity is wide open and largely undefined in terms of scope and potential applications. Although copying existing iPhone apps may not be the right answer for automobiles, copying Apple’s open software development model could be the right way to build the next trillion-dollar car company.

Software is easy to talk about but hard to build. More difficult to find out What Manufacturing, especially for consumer applications. Consumers come with whims and fancies, and with that comes risk. Like Hollywood movies, software can be expensive to produce, and it’s hard to predict what people will want.

Auto companies have struggled to develop software over the past decade, both in terms of execution and customer adoption. A July 2023 J.D. Power study found that consumers are largely disappointed with new technology features in their cars, leading to an overall decline in owner satisfaction for consecutive years. Internal efforts have been mixed at best, with several high-profile failures. Tesla is still years or decades ahead of legacy automakers.

While it’s easy to point to the fact that the software is outside of automotive’s historical expertise, the software is actually hard to develop for software companies – even the giants of Silicon Valley. Look no further than Meta, which created a disruptive consumer product on Facebook 20 years ago. Today, businesses largely depend on products and features they buy (Instagram, WhatsApp) or copy (short-form videos like Snapchat and TikTok). The fact is that most large companies struggle to innovate, especially in software.

Silicon Valley has developed two solutions to this problem, both relying on external developers for innovation: venture capital (VC) and APIs.

• venture capital. The largest companies outsource their failure to develop new products to the VC/Startup system. This allows them to avoid painful strategy changes and restructuring that would slow down their growth.

Venture capitalists fund new software companies to create next generation applications. Some startups eventually become standalone companies, but many are bought by larger incumbents and sold as new product lines or features. YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, Beats, Android, Nest, and Ring are all household names that started as venture-backed standalone companies and eventually became product lines at larger companies.

• API. In this model, like Apple’s App Store, large existing corporations create an open platform that allows new applications to reach their user base. Critically, this model generally places the burden of go-to-market on app developers, pushing them to market and service their apps.

Practically and economically, it works like a tax. The platform/corporation has little involvement in the ownership and distribution of each app’s specifics, allowing many different types of apps to exist. APIs also serve to activate VC. New APIs (with the promise of stability) have proven to spawn a flurry of new companies.

Re-architecting cars for open software development

To unlock the developer ecosystem, cars will need to adapt to a new open architecture with some significant technical changes.

Open API

Car companies must commit to building and serving a true API in the framework of major Silicon Valley platforms with these core principles in mind.

• self service. Open development which does not require a contract to develop an app.

• Open the document. An API that makes specific promises about functionality, accessibility, data structures, and requirements. (This is difficult and requires sophisticated thinking.)

• long term stability. Once the documentation and apps are published, car companies must be prepared to support apps built this way for at least a decade.

open access to car

Car companies have to make the entire car accessible by software—and by software developers. This requires enabling direct access to key components such as data feeds from sensors. It also requires reducing or eliminating completely specific components or modules that shy away from developer input and innovation. After all, the surface area available to external developers is proportional to the size of the overall software opportunity.

connectivity

car companies need Make sure the car has connectivity that will enable interoperability with the cloud and access to next generation data center applications. The cars are expected to remain on the road for more than 10 years. While in-car processing capabilities may be fixed for any model year, the cloud will continue to evolve.

Large language models (LLM) and visual language models (VLM) are the latest data center applications that can produce extraordinary results, but only with extraordinary compute resources. Although the specific use cases of these models for cars are still being developed, it is clear that there will always be more powerful applications available in the data center. A software-defined car will need to access a data center to run next-generation applications, making connectivity essential.

Faster path to innovation and profit

The software is apparently the new chassis on which future vehicles will be built. Traditional automakers need to figure out software to compete with technology-forward upstarts around the world. By adopting an open software development model with APIs, they should be able to foster innovation at lower effort and cost, as well as bring a dynamic ecosystem of valuable, interconnected applications to the market – providing consumers with new vehicle purchasing experiences. Should be inspired.

