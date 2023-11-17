The next president's economic problems have increased due to the depletion of soy in Argentina.

The road leading to some of Argentina’s largest ports and soybean processing plants is typically packed with 2,000 trucks a day this time of year. On a Tuesday afternoon late last month, there were only a handful of people.

Farmers are running out of the commodity that fuels Argentina’s economy, after the world’s largest exporter of soy products had the smallest crop in nearly 25 years after the worst drought in six decades.

Soybean factories owned by U.S. trading giants Cargill Inc. and Bunge Global SA, as well as China’s COFCO International and local processor Visentin are all operating at reduced capacity or closed entirely. With almost nothing to export, Argentina is lacking the dollars it desperately needs, posing a problem for the new president to be elected later this week.

“The drought situation in Argentina is devastating for us,” Gustavo Idigoras, head of CIRA-CEC, a lobby group representing some of the country’s top soy crushers and crop shippers, said in an interview in Buenos Aires. “The real impact of drought on crushers will start from this quarter.”

The situation cannot be more frightening than this. The chamber of commerce in the port city of Rosario, where most of Argentina’s soybean processing plants are located, estimates that reduced crop exports will cause economic damage of US$16 billion – all at a time when a new president is doing as much as possible to shore up the country. Dollars will be needed in an economy struggling with inflation of 143 percent.

Juan Luciano, an Argentinian and chief executive of the Chicago-based Archer-Daniels-Midland company, had earlier warned that farmers in the country were running out of stocks. In a call with analysts in late October, he predicted that Latin America’s second-largest economy would run out of soybeans this month.

he was right. The huge parking lot across the street from the crushing plant – all the way around Rosario – is largely deserted. Truck deliveries from the Pampas crop belt were down on any day in recent weeks.

Take the first Friday of November, when only 382 soy cargoes arrived in the Rosario region, down 59 percent from the same day a year earlier, according to trucking agency Agroentregas. That was one of the worst days for deliveries in recent memory. Due to drought, the arrival of other crops also reduced.

As a result, many soy plants are already bringing forward annual maintenance, shutting down production lines earlier than usual, said Julian Echazarreta, director of ACA, a major agricultural cooperative. According to the Rosario Board of Trade, idle capacity at plants can reach 70 percent.

Visentin, once the crown jewel of Argentina’s soy processing industry, closed its San Lorenzo plant earlier than usual for maintenance, said company board member Estanislav Bougain. The Riccardo facility, which crushes both soy and sunflower seeds, is also closed. While the company is in bankruptcy proceedings, it has allowed other exporters to use its factories to maintain some cash flow.

Cargill is running at least one of its processing plants in Argentina at reduced capacity, COFCO is operating mostly out of its Timbues facility, and Bunge is not running a crush plant at its T6 facility, people familiar with the matter said. Confidential market information key to competition must be identified when discussing it.

Cargill and COFCO declined to comment. Bunge did not respond to a request for comment.

As the soy industry stagnates, neighboring Brazil has overtaken Argentina as the world’s top exporter of soybean meal – a key ingredient in animal feed – for the first time since 1998.

The economic impact is made worse by the unexpectedly low wheat crop currently being harvested – which is huge. Exports of all crops, including soybeans, wheat and sunflower seeds, are estimated at only US$25.5 billion, down 39 percent from the 2021-2022 season, Rosario Exchange estimates.

Of course, farmers still have about 2.5 million metric tons of soybeans to harvest before the new crop begins in April. Although this is less than half of normal for this time of year, it could help some factories restart if the new president devalues ​​the peso after the election.

Bunge CEO Greg Heckman declined to comment on the current state of its Argentine plants and terminals in an interview in Minneapolis earlier this month, saying, “When we can lock in the margins, we’ll run.”

Visentin Bogen said there is also likely to be more imports from neighboring Paraguay in the next quarter. At that time, the company should resume tolling operations. Argentina has also imported record supplies from Brazil this year.

For now, there will be a long wait for fresh soybeans – which haven’t even been sown yet. And the pain is going to worsen as more factories run out of supplies.

“For sure the industry will close some production lines,” said Ciara-CEC’s Idigoras.

By Jonathan Gilbert and Isis Almeida, Bloomberg

Source: www.batimes.com.ar