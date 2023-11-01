The next generic AI success story could come from the call center market

The next big generative artificial intelligence (AI) product will be auto summary applications, which will revolutionize how call centers operate, according to an industry leader at this year’s Chatbot Summit in London.

Generative AI products like ChatGPT and Google’s (GOOG) Bard took the world by storm late last year. Yahoo Finance UK visited this year’s Chatbot Summit in London on 12 October to find out what the next success story to come out of the AI ​​sector might look like.

Read more: Google is ‘democratizing AI’ for non-expert app makers

According to one of the event’s headliners, the next big product to come from the generic AI industry will be less specialized than ChatGPT, but just as revolutionary.

Call center in the midst of technological change

Richard Bassett, who leads digital and analytics business NICE, told Yahoo Finance UK that auto summary applications could revolutionize the way call centers operate.

As conversational AI technology continues to evolve, call center operators are being given the opportunity to reinvent their business models and deliver larger returns that were out of reach with previous generations of AI technology.

Generic AI could revolutionize the way call centers operate. Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bassett described auto summarization as the most significant break-out product in this area. He explained how this could allow contact centers to automate a large portion of the tasks they currently employ human agents to perform.

He said these artificial intelligence enhancements will lead to significant cost-saving measures for contact and call centers around the world.

Read more: Institutional investment brings new momentum to crypto

“We can use AI to understand conversations and listen to calls in real time. The AI ​​can then automatically summarize what would take a human agent a minute or two per conversation. These are significant savings for organizations , and also ensure sustainability across the business,” Bassett told Yahoo Finance UK.

Chatbot Summit

London was home to the seventh edition of the Chatbot Summit, an event that gives big names in tech and industry a platform to showcase their innovations in the growing field of generative AI and customer support automation.

This year included talks from business leaders from Google, Microsoft (MSFT), Mercedes-Benz Group (MBG.DE) and BT (BT-AL).

Read more: Sovereign Agent: Your Own Personal AI Assistant? , crypto miles

There were many startups at this year’s event, all showcasing the innovative products they were developing. However, the potential of AI to enhance customer experience (CX) interfaces was a central theme at the summit.

As AI technologies, including large language models and generative AI, gain popularity in the contact center sector, they have the potential to reshape a global industry that generates $2 trillion in revenue and employs more than half a million people in the US alone. Has the capacity.

Many experts at the summit noted the accelerated learning and understanding of AI technologies and predicted further innovations in the near future.

WATCH: Google is ‘democratizing AI’ for non-expert business app creation | crypto miles

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com