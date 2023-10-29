The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode on Sunday, October 29th – Injective, Wall Street Memes, OKB

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The new week is starting with some trends. Many tokens are showing trends that are positioning them for explosive momentum heading into the new week. The price of BTC is now above $34K, and there is speculation that it could climb further before the end of the week.

Additionally, the altcoins market is also making impressive profits. The trends increased the global cryptocurrency market cap by about 0.5%, bringing the value to $1.26T.

In contrast, trading volume declined by more than 35%, with a value of $21 billion. Sadly, the DeFi sector has not yet experienced notable fund inflows as volumes in the sector remain in the unitary range. In the last 24 hours, DeFi trading was approximately $2.42 billion.

The next cryptocurrency to explode

As the crypto market enters a new week, which are the next cryptocurrencies to explode? The market is currently going through a mix of FOMO and uncertainties. However, the performance of the cryptocurrency has not been impressive. Opportunities for crypto presales are also beginning to increase, and projects like Wall Street Memes are providing new opportunities for investors. Below is an overview of some tokens that could become the next big cryptocurrency. We’ve also included the WSM opportunity because it could become the next money crypto to explode.

1. OKB (OKB)

Is OKB the next cryptocurrency to explode? Exchange tokens are benefiting from the improving crypto market outlook. For example, OKB is slowly ending its months-long consolidation trend. Over the past seven days, the token has gained more than 3%. It is currently moving above the $44/$45 resistance zone.

With the price of OKB rising to $44.94 over the last 24 hours, investors should keep an eye on the trend of the token. If OKB continues to hold its resistance, there is a high chance that OKB will reach above $46 before the end of the year.

OKB is the native cryptocurrency of the OKEx platform and is currently benefiting from ongoing performance improvements across the platform. Now, OKEx is one of the largest exchanges in the world, and its foray into NFTs is opening a new frontier for the platform.

According to a recent post on its official Twitter handle, the OKEx NFT marketplace now offers support for Polygon zkEVM as a way to improve NFT exploration, management, and trading at zero fees.

📣 OKX NFT now supports Polygon zkEVM 🎊 With this integration, creators, artists and users can connect seamlessly @0xPolygonDeFi zkEVM NFT on #okx With better liquidity! 🔗Find more: pic.twitter.com/ob0rOeFyJZ – OKX Web3 (Wallet | DeFi | NFT) (@okxweb3) 18 October 2023

Other trends that position OKB for explosive growth include its current price action, which is above its 200-day EMA. This suggests that the market may continue its uptrend despite immediate resistance.

On the other hand, the circulating supply of OKB is about 20% of the total supply. Therefore, the token may experience intense volatility in the long run.

2. Injection (INJ)

The INJ trend has been quite impressive for most of the year. One of the main factors driving the remarkable growth has been the ecosystem’s commitment to innovation. INJ has broken the $13 resistance, and it is currently moving towards the $15 mark.

Furthermore, the token has continued its bullish trend with a gain of over 5% in the last 24 hours. The value of the token recently crossed the $10 threshold and it has now been named as one of the next big cryptocurrencies to buy, especially in the AI ​​sector. Additionally, INJ is also recording a surge in trading volume with it increasing by over 230% in the last 24 hours.

As of today, INJ is priced at $13.80, and it may rise above that range before the end of the new week. In the last 24 hours, it is among the top gainers in the early hours of today.

Is Injectable the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode? With cumulative gains of over 52% over the past seven days, the chances that INJ will continue to push further up the price charts are relatively high. Furthermore, the coin is trading near the $14 resistance, and bulls still dominate the market.

However, the RSI value remains a key factor that investors need to pay attention to. As of press time, the value of the INJ Relative Strength Index is 70. A number that shows the token may soon face intense resistance from bears.

As a result, INJ price could bounce back from the end of the third quarter to the middle of the first quarter of next year. As the crypto market anticipates the next bullish phase, it may be time to keep an eye on the INJ trend.

3. Wall Street Memes (WSM)

After a widely successful presale run, WSM is giving investors another chance to fill their bags. Only this time, it is entering the growing crypto casino market.

Wall Street Memes has a reputation as one of the fastest growing memecoin communities with over 1 million members. It aims to continue its support for retail investors who are willing to go against Wall Street trends.

Following the launch of its token on multiple exchanges, the token is looking for other ways to increase utility and increase the value of the token. One of the recent innovations is its crypto casino, which allows users to earn 200% on deposits of $25000 or more. The casino opportunity is available to all WSM holders.

Other innovations being implemented by the platform include token burn, which allows community members to burn amounts of WSM tokens. The platform promises to match the value of tokens burned by the community.

So far, the community has burned 5,163.91 WSM tokens worth $180,128.89, bringing the total WSM tokens to 2,437,465, worth $69,877.

Furthermore, holders may have to prepare for massive gains as the token recently launched its perpetual contract on KuCoin.

🔔Announcement The news you’ve all been waiting for is here!@KuCoinFutures is introduced $wsm Perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage Trade Now ➡️ pic.twitter.com/cMlcTudZfB – Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) 27 October 2023

Ultimately, the strategy will continue to drive up the price of WSM as the token supply continues to decline. Several other innovations are in progress, and details of each are highlighted on its website. Very soon, the crypto community may be surprised to find WSM as one of the top-ranking memecoins in the market as a result of its innovative approach to increasing its value.

Wall Street Memes Go to Presale

4. Taylor (TRB)

The current bullish trend in the crypto market is in favor of Oracle’s protocol. Tokens like TRB and LINK are currently printing impressive numbers, and they rank as some of the top gainers in the market today.

In the last 24 hours, the price of TRB increased by almost 3%, further increasing its gains. The price of TRB has increased by over 600% since the crypto market recovery. Similarly, Teller trading volume reached $628.31M despite a market cap of $250.14M.

The token recorded a pump that took its price from $9 to $101. With this trend, Tellor could surprise its all-time high this quarter, thus making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to explode.

Additionally, data from Taylor Chart shows that investors need to add the token to their watchlist. Its current price indicates bullishness compared to its short-term and long-term moving averages. Similarly, its MACD reading returns a value of 16.08, which also indicates a bullish trend. Over the past 30 days, it has maintained a more positive trend, with a total of 16 green days.

However, the RSI rating of the coin indicates that the price may soon fall as the value remains above 70. Ultimately, investors can look for the best opportunity to purchase a property.

Read more

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: insidebitcoins.com