The Next Big Idea Club's February 2024 Must Read Books

Mara of Passion: Twelve Powerful Principles to Unlock Your Purpose and Ignite Your Most Intentional Life

by John Miles

Publication date: February 6, 2024

An entrepreneur, award-winning podcast host, former US Navy officer and Fortune 50 senior executive reveals his groundbreaking discoveries that will help you reshape your past and create an empowered and unlimited future through authentic and candid personal stories. allows for. Along with these narratives are twelve science-based principles on mindset and behavior that Miles discovered by investigating and interviewing successful professionals. View on Amazon

Countdown: The bleak future of nuclear weapons

By Sarah Scoles

Publication date: February 6, 2024

Out of the Cold War and into the twenty-first century, Scoles opens readers’ eyes to the true nature of nuclear weapons and their caretakers, as well as the context necessary to understand the consequences of their existence, for worse and for better. , for now and for the future. View on Amazon

Get the picture: A mind-blowing journey between inspired artists and passionate art lovers who taught me to see

By Bianca Bosker

Publication date: February 6, 2024

Inspired by artists who revolve around their favorite colors and art aficionados who max out credit cards to create metal pieces they think can change the world, Bosker brings this… Become determined to understand why art matters and how he or any of us can connect with it. more deeply. View on Amazon

Why we read: bookworms, libraries and just one more page before the lights go out

By Shannon Reed

Publication date: February 6, 2024

We read to escape, to learn, to be loved, to feel seen. We read to encounter new worlds, to discover new cuisines, to find connections between differences, or simply to pass a rainy afternoon. Whatever the reason, books have the power to keep us safe, to challenge us, and perhaps most importantly, to make us more fully human. View on Amazon

Never Working: Why the always-on culture is bad for business—and how to fix it

By Malissa Clark

Publication date: February 6, 2024

A leading researcher on the culture of overwork provides a comprehensive, nuanced definition of workaholism, as well as debunks the myths. View on Amazon

Excellence Learned: The Mental Discipline to Lead and Win from the World’s Top Performers

By Eric Porteret and Alan Eagle

Publication date: February 6, 2024

Learn how to perform at your best from the psychologist who has advised elite military operators, Olympic medalists, big wave surfers, neurosurgeons, cliff divers, first responders, Cirque du Soleil acrobats, professional athletes and coaches, Fortune 500 business executives and Is. CIA analyst. View on Amazon

Make Your Own Rules: Stories and Hard-Earned Advice from a Creator in the Digital Age

by Andrew Huang

Publication date: February 6, 2024

YouTube sensation Andrew Huang offers practical tips and hard-earned advice for creatives seeking financial stability while staying authentic. View on Amazon

The End of Race Politics: The Argument for Colorblind America

by Coleman Hughes

Publication date: February 6, 2024

An exciting new voice makes the case for a colour-blind approach to politics and culture, warning that the so-called ‘anti-racism’ movement is leading us – ironically – towards a new kind of racism. View on Amazon

Inseparable: How to turn your differences into a stronger future

by dennis hamilton

Publication date: February 6, 2024

Hamilton challenges readers to move beyond existing notions of diversity and inclusion to create communities, workplaces, and relationships that live up to that word. Now is the time to recalibrate and recognize a goal even higher than inclusion – the goal of indivisibility. View on Amazon

Imagination: A Manifesto

by Ruha Benjamin

Publication date: February 6, 2024

In this revelatory work, Benjamin calls on us to take seriously the imagination as a site of struggle and a site of possibility for reshaping the future. View on Amazon

AI Playbook: Mastering the rare art of machine learning deployment

by Eric Siegel

Publication date: February 6, 2024

Machine learning is the world’s most important general-purpose technology – but it’s notoriously difficult to launch. Siegel presents the gold-standard, six-step practice for taking machine learning projects from conception to deployment. View on Amazon

Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Build Stronger Families, and Save Civilization

By Brad Wilcox

Publication date: February 13, 2024

Sociologists at the University of Virginia explain how our ruling class publicly condemns marriage—the institution most likely to provide prosperity and happiness to ordinary Americans—while privately embracing it. View on Amazon

All on Her Mind: The Truth and Lies What Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today

by Elizabeth Komen

Publication date: February 13, 2024

A groundbreaking medical history that is a collective narrative of women’s bodies and a call to action for a new conversation around personal health, self-improvement, and the future of health care for all. View on Amazon

Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center

By Raina Cohen

Publication date: February 13, 2024

At a time when many Americans are spending large portions of their lives single, widowed or divorced, or feeling the effects of the “epidemic of loneliness,” Cohen insists that we recognize the many forms of deep connection that anchor our lives. can give. View on Amazon

Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection

by Charles Duhigg

Publication date: February 20, 2024

A fascinating exploration of what makes communication work—and how we can all learn to become supercommunicators in the workplace and in life. View on Amazon

Lethargy: How to feel alive again in a world that tires us

by corey keys

Publication date: February 20, 2024

Sociologist at Emory University who coined the term rotten-low-grade mental exhaustion that affects our self-esteem, relationships, and motivation -explores the rise of this phenomenon and offers a comprehensive guide to thriving in a world that demands too much Is. View on Amazon

Warren and Bill: Gates, Buffett, and the friendship that changed the world

by Anthony McCarten

Publication date: February 20, 2024

From the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter theory of everything, dark hourAnd two pops Here comes a fascinating account of the friendship between Bill Gates and Warren Buffett – one of the most influential relationships in history, and the basis of an upcoming play and movie. View on Amazon

Possible: How We Survive (and Thrive) in an Age of Conflict.

by William Ury

Publication date: February 20, 2024

The author of the world’s best-selling book on negotiation draws on his nearly fifty years of experience and knowledge from the world’s toughest conflicts to suggest a way out of the seemingly impossible problems of our time. View on Amazon

The Way Home: Exploring the Hero’s Journey to Wholeness in Midlife

by ben catt

Publication date: February 20, 2024

A guidebook for midlife people struggling to find themselves, using Joseph Campbell. hero’s journey For the modern reader’s search for perfection. View on Amazon

The Washington Book: How to Read Politics and Politicians

by Carlos Lozada

Publication date: February 20, 2024

Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion columnist the new York Times It explores how those in power reveal themselves through their books and writings and, in doing so, sheds light on the personal, political, and cultural conflicts that drive Washington and the nation. View on Amazon

Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Well-Being

By Sue Verma

Publication date: February 20, 2024

A practical program based on optimism that helps you live fully and happily in an imperfect, turbulent world. View on Amazon

Why We Remember: Unlocking the Power of Memory to Capture What Matters

By Charan Ranganath

Publication date: February 20, 2024

Memory is more than a record of the past. In this unprecedented tour of the mind and brain, one of the world’s top memory researchers reveals the powerful role of memory in nearly every aspect of our lives, from remembering faces and names to learning, decision making, trauma and healing. Is. View on Amazon

And How Does It Make You Feel?: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Therapy

By Joshua Fletcher

Publication date: February 27, 2024

Psychotherapist and host of self-help podcast out of order Provides a candid, funny, and revealing look inside the mind of a therapist as she faces her own struggles when treating patients with anxiety disorders. View on Amazon

Revisit: The Power of Focusing on What Was Always There

By Tally Sharot and Cass Sunstein

Publication date: February 27, 2024

A groundbreaking look at how disrupting our worn-out routines, both good and bad, can refresh our days and re-energize our minds so we can live happier, more fulfilling lives New study. View on Amazon

Ordinary Women: Nine Hundred Years of Making History

By Philippa Gregory

Publication date: February 27, 2024

#1 new York Times The bestselling historical novelist presents her magnum opus – a landmark work of feminist non-fiction that radically redefines our understanding of the extraordinary roles played by ordinary women throughout British history. View on Amazon

Bad Therapy: Why Aren’t Kids Growing Up?

By Abigail Shrier

Publication date: February 27, 2024

Investigating the mental health industry that is harming American children, not treatment. View on Amazon

