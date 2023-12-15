The next big crypto to buy in 2024

As 2023 ends and the year 2024 approaches, cryptocurrency traders and investors are looking for information about the next big crypto asset to buy that will bring significant returns on investment (ROI) in the coming year based on their technical analysis. Could. (TA) and other indicators.

Indeed, there are several assets to consider buying in 2024 in the crypto market that may meet traders’ expectations and make headlines. That said, things can sometimes change rapidly in this sector due to various factors, so thorough research and understanding of these assets is important.

#1 Cardano (ADA)

Recognized for its growing ecosystem’s focus on stability, scalability, and transparency, Cardano (ADA) is one of the digital assets with the most potential to grow in 2024, especially given the total value locked of all Cardano-based tokens ( TVL). has already crossed $435 million, according to defy llama data.

Total value locked on the Cardano chain. Source: defy llama

Meanwhile, at press time Cardano was priced at $0.636, down 2.34% over the past 24 hours, but still up 28.48% over the past seven days, a gain of 75% in the past month and nearly 160% From the beginning of this year.

Cardano year-to-date (YTD) price chart. Source: finbold

#2 Solana (SOL)

Supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions by providing opportunities to create smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps), as well as boasting high throughput and low transaction costs, Solana (SOL) recently took a place in the top five projects Is made. The value at stake, as reported by Feinbold.

Top 5 DeFi Chains by TVL. Source: defy llama

Currently, this Ethereum (ETH) option is trading at a price of $78.72, up 8.58% in the last 24 hours, 10.70% in the last seven days, 33.23% in the last month, and up 690% since the end of the year. As per latest chart information received on 15th December.

Solana year-to-date (YTD) price chart. Source: finbold

#3 XRP

XRP (XRP) has been the big winner of 2023 due to judicial clarity when it comes to retail trading, which was the conclusion of Judge Analisa Torres in the court standoff between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Blockchain company Ripple.

We said in December 2020 that we were on the right side of the law, and will remain on the right side of history. Thank you to everyone who helped us reach today’s decision – which is for all crypto innovation in America. more to come. – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) 13 July 2023

Therefore, in this context, the XRP token may register growth in 2024 as investors become more confident in its validity as a commodity and not a security. For now, its price is $0.632, up 0.15% on the day, down 1.81% for the week, and down 0.17% on the month, but still up 86% since the end of the year.

XRP year-to-date (YTD) price chart. Source: finbold

conclusion

All things considered, these digital assets have strong potential to become big over the next year, provided the sentiment around them remains positive and there are no unexpected black swan events that could change the situation. Still, it’s important to do your own research and assess the risks before investing.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com