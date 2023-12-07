The new US-Mexico agreement to monitor foreign investment comes as more Chinese money flows into Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As more Chinese money flows into Mexico, the United States and Mexico agreed Thursday to monitor foreign investment and regularly share information about screening.

“The United States and Mexico benefit when they work together to protect against foreign investment that poses national security risks,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The US wants to prevent Chinese purchases of sensitive US technology that can be accessed through other US trading partners. The US-Mexico agreement could help achieve that goal.

“This engagement is testament to the close partnership between our two countries, not only on matters of trade but also on critical national security issues,” Yellen said.

The US is Mexico’s top trading partner, with bilateral trade set to reach more than $850 billion in 2022. But China has increased its investment in Mexican companies over the past few years and is the fastest growing source of foreign investment in Mexico.

The US Treasury Department said the new agreement “addresses the national security risks that may arise from certain foreign investments, particularly in certain technologies, critical infrastructure, and sensitive data.”

The Biden administration moved last year to ban exports of advanced computer chips to China. In August, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to regulate high-tech US-based investments headed to China. Washington said the move was targeted but also reflected growing competition between the world’s two largest economic powers.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in November and promised to stabilize their relationship as they struck modest agreements to combat illicit fentanyl and re-establish military communications. Deep differences remain over economic competition and global security threats.

Earlier during her visit to Mexico, Yellen promoted her agency’s new strike force to help combat illegal fentanyl trafficking as the U.S. and China crackdown on the movement of the powerful opioid and the materials used to make the drug in the United States. Efforts to stop it were intensified.

Hussein reported from Washington.

