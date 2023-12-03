The new Samsung Galaxy S24 gets closer to a surprise early launch

This photo shows a Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone at Samsung’s stand at Mobile World Congress , [+] (MWC), the telecommunications industry’s largest annual gathering, on February 27, 2023 in Barcelona. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This story was updated on December 3. Update below.

A new regulatory certification for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 suggests that the company’s next flagship phone is getting closer to an early launch date.

The Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for sale in the US, according to a deep dive of the regulatory filing. Android Authority,

Multiple models are mentioned in the paperwork, including SM-S921U for the base model, SM-S926B for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and SM-S928B for the Ultra unit. If that last one sounds familiar, it’s the same model number that was referenced in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, another consumer goods regulatory body in India.

Getting regulatory approval to sell consumer goods in a country is completely standard and necessary practice – it also shows that the device is close to launch. Android Authority The FCC report has revealed some interesting information, suggesting that some of the new Galaxy devices may use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors.

This comes after conflicting rumors about whether the S24 range will exclusively use the company’s in-house Exynos chipset. But this filing suggests that, at least in the US, they will be powered by Qualcomm’s chipsets. It’s not unusual for Samsung to switch between chipsets for its smartphones, depending on where it’s selling the device. So we’ll have to see which countries get which processor when the phone launches next year.

Elsewhere, some leaked specifications suggest that the S24 range will have the same amount of RAM as previous models. Reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe posted on Twitter/X that the new Galaxy models will have 8GB to 12GB of RAM. The same amount as last year’s lineup.

This did not sit well with die-hard fans. Especially for those who were hoping that Samsung would at least increase the RAM to 16GB like the OnePlus 11. [the] S25 Ultra” one person posted in response to Ice Universe, summing up the general mood.

This concern appears to be from power users who think a high-end handset should come with more RAM, especially if it wants to handle intensive tasks like some of the generic AI capabilities that Samsung recently publicized. Is.

This is ultimately a rumor, albeit from a very reliable source, and we have yet to get day-to-day performance reviews. 12GB of RAM is also enough to fulfill Samsung’s AI ambitions as Google’s Pixel 8 Pro, which also has 12GB of RAM and multiple generative AI imaging skills, does the same thing. We’ll know more when the handset launches next month.

UPDATE 3 DECEMBER: Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra major specifications and features have just been revealed through a leak windows report, The publication contains information on almost every aspect of the new handset, including the camera loadout, new AI skills, and a refreshed design.

Let’s start with the chassis. For the first time in a Samsung device, the S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame. According to the Windows report, the base and Plus models will “most likely” be constructed of aluminum. Of course, Apple’s iPhone 15 also had a titanium frame, so this seems to be the new trend for premium smartphones. The titanium design was blamed by some users for the iPhone 15’s overheating problems, although Apple denied this. We’ll have to see if Samsung’s new phones suffer from similar issues.

Elsewhere, Windows reports say the Ultra will indeed come with 12GB of RAM as reported in this story. The Ultra model will have a 5000mAh battery, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Interestingly, Samsung is adding a new 50MP telephoto lens to the Ultra unit, which will come with 5x optical zoom.

As expected, Samsung phones will come with some new AI capabilities. Windows report claims that Language translation feature that Samsung announced earlier Will also be available in messaging apps. We’ll have to see if this is just for Samsung’s messaging apps, or for third-party apps as well. It looks like Samsung will also introduce its own version of Google Lens, which will allow users to highlight items in a picture and find them.

